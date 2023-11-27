Brendan Duffy, chairman of The Horowhenua Company, David Allan, deputy mayor and MC of the night, with Brad Olsen, chief executive and principal economist at Infometrics.

Brad Olsen, the chief executive and principal economist at Infometrics was in Levin recently to meet with a number of local business leaders, the district council and to share some insights into the current economic climate at the year’s final Business after 5 meeting in Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō (Levin Community Centre), where he outlined how we compared currently and historically to the rest of New Zealand.

Olsen said that the conversation with business leaders highlighted that there are a lot of economic challenges, but said he found everyone is figuring out how to face those challenges. He encouraged all businesses to look at what they do over the next six months to combat or to try alleviating some of those pressures.

“I think here in Horowhenua there is strong enough momentum and probably not nearly as much of a hit so far, than in other parts of the country I’ve seen. Some of those slower trends are likely to come through construction and the primary sector as there is a sector shift already nationally.

“However, this gives people in the Horowhenua a bit of time to hunker down as we adjust to the economic times.”