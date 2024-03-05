The bursary covers students studying in areas such as environmental planning and engineering, resource management, and environmental modelling with a particular interest in river and drainage basin dynamics. Photo/ Supplied

Applications for the Horizons Regional Council Don Linklater Memorial Bursary are now open until Sunday, March 31 2024.

The bursary, valued at $8000, aims to support students studying in areas relevant to some of Horizons Regional Council’s work, and can be split between up to four recipients.

The bursary covers students studying at undergraduate or postgraduate level, in areas like environmental planning and engineering, resource management, and environmental modelling – with a particular interest in river and drainage basin dynamics.

Horizons councillor Te Kenehi Teira, said it was a great way of supporting students while contributing to investing in the environmental work Horizons undertakes.

“These students could one day be leaders in their respective fields, and supporting them in their study contributes to investing in the future management of our natural resources.”

Previous bursary recipients in 2023 were Joseph Fleming, Maia Kiriona, Shannen Barns and Takardan Tahiwi-Stowers, who were all recognised for their interest in the earth sciences and resource and environmental planning.

Eligible applicants for the bursary will be New Zealand citizens or residents, and must be from the Horizons region. However, they can be studying outside the region.

The selection panel will also consider any connections applicants may have to iwi/hapū within the region.

Bursary recipients will be selected by a panel comprised of Horizons councillors and staff, and any shortlisted applicants will meet with the panel.

For those interested in applying for the bursary, please do so at the Horizons website: https://www.horizons.govt.nz/about-our-region-and-council/grants-and-sponsorship/don-linklater-memorial.



