Eileen Merriman says she finds writing meditative and relaxing.

A best-selling young adults fiction author struck a chord with students when visiting schools in Levin last week.

Dr Eileen Merriman, who has written 13 novels in the past seven years, read aloud excerpts from her latest book releases when talking to students at Waiopehu College.

Students were genuinely engaged and full of questions for Dr Merriman, such as “how do you find inspiration” and “how do you make sure your language is appropriate for teenagers?” and “how much money do you make?”

Merriman, 48, said she often checks with young people to make sure the language fits. Her inspiration came from young adults themselves and it was important to be diligent — just get words down — even if it meant working through a “block”.

“If you like writing, just keep writing,” she said.

Eileen Merriman with two of her books..

For the record, she receives 10 per cent of book sales, of which 15 per cent goes to her agent.

The big question is how does she find the time? Married, with two young children, she has a fulltime career as a haematologist at North Shore Hospital.

“I’m not happy if I’m not writing,” she said. She writes during her downtime, usually late afternoon or evening instead of watching TV, or wherever she finds a spare minute.

Merriman attended Naenae College in Lower Hutt and in 2001 graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree from Ōtago University in 2001. She spent two years as a junior doctor in Nelson before moving to Christchurch to continue her studies.

In 2010, she moved to Melbourne before moving to Auckland’s North Shore to head the thrombosis clinic in 2011. She completed her PhD in 2018.

The job came with pressure. Merriman realised she was giving up her hobbies so she took to running, then started to write. She found it meditative and relaxing.

Even if she weren’t a published author, she would still be writing for sheer enjoyment.

Some of Eileen Merriman's young adult novels have made it all the way to bookstores in Germany, Turkey and the UK.

She entered some of her work in a short story competition, placing third, and that story formed the basis of her first book, called Pieces of You, which was published in 2017, followed by Catch Me When You Fall in January 2018.

Catch A Falling Star is a prequel to the best-seller Catch Me When You Fall. That book received a Storylines Notable Book Award in 2019 and was shortlisted for the NZ Book Awards for Children and Young Adults.

Resilience and persistence are some of the key themes in the books, which can touch on tricky subjects like self-harm, sexuality and illness.

Dr Merriman’s first young adult novel, Pieces of You, was published in 2017, and was a finalist in the NZ Book Awards for Children and Young Adults and a Storylines Notable Book.

Since then, a stream of novels for adults and young adults have followed. Some of her young adult novels have made it all the way to bookstores in Germany, Turkey and the UK.

Merriman was described by one book reviewer as one of New Zealand’s “literary shining stars”.

Books

Pieces of You (2017)

Catch Me When You Fall (2018)

Invisibly Breathing (2019)

A Trio of Sophies (2020)

Violet Black, Black Wolf (both 2021)

Black Spiral, Indigo Moon (both 2022)

Awards

Shortlisted for NZ Book Awards for Children and Young Adults: Pieces of You, Catch Me When You Fall, Invisibly Breathing and Violet Black

Storylines Notable Book Awards for Pieces of You, Catch Me When You Fall, A Trio of Sophies, Violet Black, Black Wolf and Black Spiral

Runner-up Sunday Star-Times Short Story Award 2018

Third place for three consecutive years 2014-2016, Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards

Second place, Bath Flash Fiction Award 2015

Commended, Bath Short Story Competition 2015

















































































- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.