Diwali celebrations in Levin last year.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden is encouraging people to wear bright colours to celebrate Diwali tomorrow night, a celebration of light over darkness, good over evil and the renewal of life.

The Indian community in Horowhenua celebrate Diwali each year, also known as Deepavali or the Indian Festival of Light. It’s a time for friends and family to share company and look forward to the year ahead.

Horowhenua District Council has partnered with members of the Indian community to help the district celebrate Diwali this year. There have been a range of activities this week leading up to a climax of music, food and dance event in Levin tomorrow night.

Baani Patel, Dallas Cooksley, Dev Chriag Patel, Ria Patel, Princy Patel and Riyansh Wagh celebrate Diwali at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-po Levin Library during the week.

The whole community was invited to attend Diwali celebrations at Levin’s Village Green and Gladys Taylor Park near the Aquatic Centre on Queen St from 5-9pm, while traditional festival activities were held at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom and Shannon Library during the week involving families and children.

Wanden said the annual Diwali festival is a big part of Indian culture and celebrating it in Horowhenua is one way of building a stronger sense of community.

“Cultural wellbeing is about the freedom to express your heritage, history, arts and traditions and to participate in activities related to these. It supports the development of values that help you seek meaning and purpose which can come from cultural beliefs or traditions,” he said.

Digi Patel draws a piece of art on Sarah Chapman during Diwali celebrations at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-po Levin Library this week.

“It is a vitality that communities and individuals can enjoy.

“I’d like to send a warm thank you to our Indian community who have been instrumental in bringing these celebrations to Horowhenua. We look forward to welcoming everyone at our Diwali celebrations. No matter what your background is, you are invited to join in the festivities and connect with others to celebrate this special time and learn more about Indian culture.

“Diwali is a bright and exciting time – be sure to wear vibrant colours.”

Athulya Mohan, who teaches Indian classical dance in Palmerston North, will be performing at the Levin Diwali celebrations.

But, spoiler alert, unlike previous years there will be no celebratory fireworks. Instead, organisers will be lighting up the palm trees at Gladys Taylor Park to add more light to the Horowhenua during Diwali celebrations.

The Details

What Diwali Festival

When: Saturday, November 4, 5pm to 9pm

Where: Gladys Taylor Park, Village Green, Levin.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.