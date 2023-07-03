Dinosaur Discovery heading to Levin

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery will be in Levin on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 at the Levin Adventure Park.

Keen on dinosaurs? The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery is heading to Levin for one weekend only.

On Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9, head down to the Levin Adventure Park for this dino-mite event.

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery is a 90-minute interactive dinosaur walkthrough that brings prehistoric times back to life again. Explore the prehistoric ages and discover over 30 lifelike dinosaurs such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Brachiosaurus with its 12-metre-long neck, or the much-raved-about robotic raptors.

Sessions will be held on both Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3pm.

Entry is $25 per person. Seniors/beneficiaries with ID can enter for $23. A family pass for fours cost $88.

The shows offers an interactive walkthrough, fossil digging, walking dinosaurs, a playground and face-painting.

You can only pay for entry with cash or via Eftpos at the site office. Credit cards are only accepted online only through Eventfinda.

For more on how to book, visit: https://amazingdinosaurdiscovery.co.nz/book-now/.

No refunds will be given.