A detour is planned for traffic across the Manawatū Bridge next week. Photos / NZME, Michael Cunningham

A detour is planned for traffic across the Manawatū Bridge next week. Photos / NZME, Michael Cunningham

Roading crews will be at Manawatū Bridge (Whirokino) on State Highway 1 during the next week asphalting the bridge deck.

The daytime work will begin next Monday, February 26 and continues each day between 9am and 2.30pm, finishing on Friday, March 1.

To enable these works to take place, a one-way closure will be in place, and southbound traffic will be detoured during work hours. The state highway will remain open for northbound traffic at all times.

Manawatū Bridge detour.

Southbound detour

The detour for southbound traffic will be from Foxton, with motorists detoured right onto Union St and into Foxton Shannon Rd to State Highway 57 in Shannon to Queen St East, and back to State Highway 1 in Levin. Detour signage will be in place.

While northbound traffic will remain on the highway, reduced speeds will be in place for vehicles.

The detour route is expected to add an additional 10-15 minutes to your journey time.

Roading crews have recently been on site at the bridge making repairs to the damaged flexible median barrier.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi wants to thank people travelling across the bridge for their understanding as work is done to improve this stretch of road.



