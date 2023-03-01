Horowhenua is renowned for its asparagus, which is delicious served with a crispy coating and garlic butter.

Horowhenua is planning a “Black Out” event to raise money towards the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

The Black Out fundraiser is a district-wide event taking place on Friday March 31, where businesses and schools are encouraged to wear black and donate to the Mayoral Relief Fund, with proceeds going directly to the flood-affected Hawkes Bay and Tararua Districts.

The Black Out event will end with an evening auction on Saturday April 1 at Te Takaretanga o Kura-hau-pō showcasing the district’s producers and local businesses.

Mayor of Horowhenua Bernie Wanden said he was hopeful the community would get behind the event.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden.

“We have all been doing our bit to help, where we can. We are now wanting our community to come together to raise money for the worthy cause through The Black Out event.”

“From a school mufti day to a glamorous evening event, this is a tangible way for all of our community to come together and support this devastating cause.”

“The road to recovery for all those impacted will be a marathon rather than a sprint, so its heartening that we can come together with the intent of raising as much money as we can to aid with that recovery.”

Lewis Farms owner Geoff Lewis said Horowhenua was a district that championed its food producers, so would be acutely aware of the effect Cyclone Gabrielle would have on the growers and producers in those flood-affected regions.

“Some farms are lost forever. We felt the need to come together and organise something as a community,” he said.

Geoff Lewis, performing with Steve Poulton, Allan Head, Des Anderson and Derek Ashford as Gravel Trax a few years ago.

“We hope uniting as a community will help raise much-needed funds and show our support for the Hawkes Bay and Tararua Districts. We are looking for businesses to donate goods or services, or come along and enjoy a great night.”

The Horowhenua District Council, through Local Government NZ’s “Adopt a Community”, has adopted the Tararua District Council. The Tararua District suffered 1500 faults to their roading network as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, including 150 dropouts.

The region still had an estimated 27 roads closed. Dannevirke continues to be on water restrictions, with precautionary boil water notices lifted over the weekend for Pongaroa and Ākitio.

The Black Out event is supported by the Horowhenua District Council, Horowhenua Taste Trail, Lemonface Design, Get Content, and a collective of community members.

Businesses or groups looking to sponsor the event or organise a fundraising activity can email kathy@bloomconsulting.co.nz

People looking to buy tickets can do so by visiting eventbrite.co.nz and searching for “The Black Out Evening” or visiting eventbrite.co.nz/e/the-black-out-evening-tickets-565834094007.

Stay up to date with the event on Facebook on https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090773167553.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.