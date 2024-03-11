Matthew Good. Matthew Good WGP 15Dec23 - Levin Old Boys left-hander Matthew Good produced another innings of the highest standard to help his side reclaim the Hugh Hall Shield.

Matthew Good. Matthew Good WGP 15Dec23 - Levin Old Boys left-hander Matthew Good produced another innings of the highest standard to help his side reclaim the Hugh Hall Shield.

The race for the home semifinals of the Coastal Challenge Cup is over with Whanganui United and Whanganui Marist to meet in one semifinal and Red Star hosting Kāpiti Old Boys in the other.

Kāpiti Old Boys sat out a bye in the final round of matches at the weekend but had done enough to claim the fourth play-off spot and now have a chance to claim more silverware having won the Horowhenua-Kāpiti one-day club final late last month.

Red Star secured a home semifinal by virtue of a six-wicket away win against Paraparaumu, representing an incredible 12-month turnaround from the Wairarapa club to go from just one Coastal win last season to finishing top of the table.

Marist leapfrogged United into second place by virtue of a seven-wicket win over Weraroa at Weraroa Domain in a match where almost 650 runs were scored in less than 100 overs.

United fell to third after a six-wicket loss at home to the two-time defending champions Levin Old Boys, who despite being shut out of the playoff picture and missing the chance at Coastal’s first three-peat, still signed off their season in style.

However, despite it being an “away” semifinal for United, they will still be on their home ground as they share facilities with Marist.

But it will require a considerable lift from the Levin loss, as following the departure of English import James Woodford, allrounder Brendon Walker was unavailable, United’s upper and middle order were dismissed cheaply against Levin’s seam-based attack – all out for 207 in the 49th over.

At least 30-40 runs short of putting real pressure on Levin’s veteran batsmen, United’s openers in Greg Smith (51) and Matthew Boswell worked their way carefully to a half-century partnership, before bowlers Dion Sanson (3-29) and Jesse Parker (2-39) went to work.

United opening batsman Matthew Boswell.

Only Carter Hobbs (27) managed to protect his wicket as the rest of the top order was dismissed to leave United in big trouble at 133-7.

Up stepped the returning Robbie Power (74 not out from 69 balls), who struck nine boundaries and three sixes in a defiant innings, with all the lower order batsmen around him dismissed in single figures.

Curtis Maclachlan (2-39) had taken out the last of the recognised batsmen, and then Sanson and Andre Halbert (2-29) cleaned up the tail to strand Power and prevent him doing any more damage with 10 balls remaining in the innings.

In reply, Levin also had a half-century opening stand, but theirs took only eight overs as Bailey Te Tomo (34) and Mathew Wilson (21) had the visitors away to a flyer, striking nine boundaries between them.

It took the introduction of Max Carroll (2-34) and Power (2-47) to stem the momentum, with Carroll bowling Wilson through the gate and getting Te Tomo to hole out in the deep, while Power trapped new batsmen Jesse Parker in front.

But that just brought out Matt Good (94 not out from 87 balls), who supported by Sanson (23) displayed all the shots, including hitting three consecutive balls for six.

While Sanson fell to Power off a bat-pad catch, and Ryan Taylor took a while to get going - 21 balls before his first run - Good had it all under control, striking 11 boundaries as well as the sixes.

Good’s only disappointment was still being more than one scoring shot shy of his century when the winning run came.

At Weraroa Domain, the home side was likely also very confident of taking a Whanganui club down a peg or two before the playoffs when they raised 322 before being dismissed by Marist at the start of the 50th over.

Opener Jamie Marshall (54) and first drop Prabodha Liyanage (79) led the way, and most of the top order got starts to maintain momentum – the pick of them being skipper Locky Spring (36), Kelsey Fahey (38), Caleb O’Connell and Shane Weldon (both 24).

Dion Sanson scored 23.

Marist’s bowlers worked gamely on a batting pitch to try and hold them back, with Sam O’Leary (2-38) getting top order scalps while spinner Joel Clark (4-53) continued his run of form – picking up wickets near the end when the hosts were swinging at everything.

At the time, Weraroa probably weren’t concerned that they left potential runs on the table by being dismissed with five balls remaining, especially when last weekend’s century-maker for Marist in Clark was dismissed early.

But stepping forward this weekend was Craig Thorpe (105 from 113), who was promoted from No 7 to opener and delivered on all fronts - striking 16 boundaries.

Returning to the side and continuing his superb form was Tom Dempster (71 from 52), as he and Thorpe put on a 130-run partnership in quick time.

Dempster had just put a boundary and a two on Jaedyn Dawson before being caught at 144-2 after 21 overs, well ahead of the required run rate.

It was a scenario tailor-made for Mark Fraser (83 not out from 94), who was measured and controlled – able to wait for the loose deliveries, which included five boundaries and three sixes.

Thorpe’s outstanding innings finally ended in the 36th over, having repaid the faith bestowed on him, and out came the fireman in Chris Stewart (38 not out from 31) to reunite the old firm with Fraser.

From 220-3, the pair put together another century partnership for the winning runs to be struck with seven balls remaining in the innings – Stewart stroking only two boundaries and a six but scoring frequently across the park, while after his watchful start, Fraser ramped up his scoring shots by the finish.

Marist, as a team, have really delivered in their last three games, with different players stepping up every week, and it was a shame they had to settle for second place on the table, as Red Star put Paraparaumu to the sword – bowling them out for 162 and cruising to victory by the 26th over.

Follow results and draws for the tournament at https://www.playhq.com/new-zealand-cricket/org/coastal-challenge/coastal-challenge-summer-202324/coastal-challenge-50-overs/619aab07

SCOREBOARD

Roofbox Paraparaumu 162 (J Griffith 43, B Gill 29; E Childs 3-26, Z Antis 2-21, Q Childs 2-21, P Sigvertsen 2-28) lost to Burger King Red Star 165-4 (R Anderson 74no, M Steventon 40) by six wickets.

Property Brokers United 207 (R Power 74no, G Smith 51, C Hobbs 27; D Sanson 3-29, A Halbert 2-29, J Parker 2-29, C Maclachlan 2-29) lost to Levin Old Boys 208-4 (M Good 94no, B Te Tomo 34, D Sanson 23, M Wilson 21; M Carroll 2-34, R Power 2-47) by six wickets.

Weraroa CC 322 (P Liyanage 79, J Marshall 54, K Fahey 38, L Spring 36, C O’Connell 24, S Weldon 24; J Clark 4-53, S O’Leary 2-38) lost to Wanganui Vet Services Marist 327-3 (C Thorpe 105, M Fraser 83no, T Dempster 71, C Stewart 38no) by seven wickets.