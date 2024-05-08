Horowhenua District Council has upgraded the pipes supplying water to Shannon. Photo / 123RF

Stormy weather did not deter the work of district council contractors to upgrade pipes in Shannon to ensure water resilience for the next 100 years, a council spokesperson said.

“While the town slept, water engineers ignored the heavy rain falling on them as they safely replaced the treated water main to Shannon’s water treatment plant.”

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said, “We’re proud of our contractors and are grateful for their dedicated mahi which will benefit Shannon for many years to come. We’d also like to extend thanks to the Shannon community for their patience and understanding as work was undertaken.”

Prompted by past bursts along the Mangahao Rd access track to the plant, Tatana Contractors have been replacing old pipelines in the area since early 2024.

The aging AC pipes, installed in 1985, have been replaced with new polyethylene pipes known for their high strength-to-density ratio. The pipes within the treatment plant have been replaced with the same material.

The cost-effective pipes are more flexible, minimising the need for special pieces or connections, and are resistant to chemical and environmental damage. Used for their resilience because they are less likely to leak or burst than other types of pipes, they have an expected lifespan of up to 100 years.

The work scheduled overnight to minimise disruption to Shannon residents was completed on Wednesday, May 1. The works mean the water main supplying the Shannon water treatment plant is now fully upgraded.

Horowhenua District Council chief executive Monique Davidson said, “We are dedicated to delivering what matters to our community, and this renewal project is just one of many happening around the district. There are also other significant upgrades happening in Levin.”

As part of our stormwater upgrade and renewal programme, we are also installing a new stormwater main, and renewing the existing one which is nearing the end of its life, on Salisbury St, Levin. Teams have been trenching, installing new pipes, backfilling the trench and reinstating the road and grass as part of the project which is due to finish by the end of June, depending on the weather.

Higgins Contractors Ltd, on behalf of Horowhenua District Council, is renewing and upgrading the existing water and wastewater main on York St, Levin, to ensure a more reliable wastewater and water network in the town. This work is expected to be completed by early August 2024.

As part of the Tara-Ika future growth project, a new sewer pipeline is also being installed on Tararua Road, Levin.

“Thank you for your patience as this important work is undertaken,” Davidson said. “We all have a right to clean drinking water and reliable water services, and these upgrades will benefit our community for many years to come. Effective water infrastructure means less leaks and costs associated with wasted water, and wastewater infrastructure safeguards public health.”

“Our teams are always mindful of minimising disruption and keeping people safe during these kinds of projects and we appreciate your patience, understanding and co-operation. Please adhere to any traffic management or safety precautions, and remain respectful to our contractors as they make improvements to our district.”

Council teams have also recently completed a substantial project on Stafford St, Shannon. The area had suffered several leaks during the past few years because of ageing infrastructure, but the old water main has now been replaced and will service the community for the next century.

Completed in March, Kings Dr and Weraroa Rd, Levin, have also had a wastewater pipe upgrade to address groundwater infiltration into the sewer network caused by ageing pipes and to prepare for future growth.