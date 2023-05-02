Coronation of King Charles III goes to the dogs

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla ahead of Coronation Day this weekend.

What better way to celebrate the King’s coronation this weekend than to have a parade of King’s Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in Levin.

Well, their canine namesakes anyway, who will be dressed in their finery for a coronation parade through Kennedy Park in a homemade coach to mark the occasion.

The canine King Charles will wear a traditional St Edwards Crown and long, shimmering Supertunica dress. Camilla, a dress of her choosing. Both were booked in for grooming this afternoon.

An invitation had been extended to other Cavalier King Charles spaniels from the lower North Island, with as many as 30 expected in attendance at the parade not too far from where Camilla (Kimi) lives with her owner and organiser Penny Laine.

Afterwards, it’ll be back home for a spot of high tea and sandwiches.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will have a parade in Levin to mark the coronation.

“All the dogs know each other,” she said.

Laine said as the owner of three Cavalier King Charles spaniels and being English herself, she felt duty-bound to mark the coronation with some degree of pomp and ceremony.

She had extended an invitation to Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden and MP Terisa Ngobi to attend.

“It’s only going to be for about half an hour at the most,” she said, with the parade due to start about 11.30am on Saturday.

There will be an opportunity for photographs after the parade. Proper tea cups and saucers had been organised for the High Tea.

Laine moved to Levin from Liverpool 10 years ago. She remembers being at school and hearing of the death of King George in 1952, and also remembers the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II the following year.

She hadn’t owned a dog prior to coming to New Zealand, and now owns three Cavalier King Charles spaniels, including Charlie. Camilla (Kimi) was owned by her friend Jenny Wylie’s neighbour.

Levin dogs Charlie and Kimi will help celebrate the coronation of King Charles this weekend.

“I had always wanted one. I’ve got three now,” she said.

“I had stopped working full-time and did some research into the different breeds. I didn’t want a dog with boundless energy.”

The particular breed of dog originated in the 1920s. They come in four colours: blenheim (chestnut and white), tricolour (black, white, tan), black and tan, and ruby.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.