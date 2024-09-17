Advertisement
Community input sought for Foxton and Foxton Beach development plan

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Foxton Beach.

Foxton residents are being asked to share their thoughts on the future of Foxton and Foxton Beach by providing their feedback on the draft Foxton and Foxton Beach Community Plan.

Following months of consultation and planning, a draft version of the plan is now open for feedback. The plan builds on ideas shared by the community during workshops held by Horowhenua District Council over the past few months, and outlines a comprehensive vision for the future of Foxton and Foxton Beach.

The draft plan is centred around six key themes for the community. The themes, protecting and enhancing the natural environment, fostering inclusive and proud community spirit, recognising unique cultures and safeguarding character and authentic sense of place, commercial and tourism activities providing varied employment opportunities, ensuring infrastructure meets community needs, and enhancing community organisation, facilities and assets, were shaped by community input and are seen as essential for the long-term sustainability of the area.

Horowhenua District Deputy Mayor David Allan said local participation is vital, and he encouraged residents to get involved.

“We’ve heard some great ideas from the community, but now it’s time to ensure the plan truly reflects everyone’s aspirations. Your feedback will help us get it right. This is a unique chance to shape the future of our town.”

People can view the draft plan and share their thoughts via Let’s Kōrero, the council’s online engagement platform, at letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/foxton-and-foxton-beach-draft-community-plan.

Feedback closes at 5pm on Friday, October 25. Feedback received will be used to refine the plan before the final version will be presented to the community in November.

