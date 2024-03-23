Michel Mulipola admires a student’s artwork.

Growing up weird is okay, says the Bloody Samoan, or comic book artist and wrestler Michel Mulipola. The Aucklander of Samoan descent was at Waiopehu College to discuss art with its students.

In the neighbourhood, for the Maoriland Film Festival, he took the opportunity while driving home to visit schools along the way.

“Over the years I think I have talked to 66,000 students,” he said. It is his aim to encourage young people to follow their dream.

“I share my story and my experiences with them. I followed my dream. From a young age I wanted to draw comics. At the time no-one, including me, knew that was even a thing.

Michel Mulipola wants to empower young people.

“I want to inspire them to do what they love. And that it is okay to be different. I think everyone starts out drawing, sometimes even before they can talk . It is a great way to express yourself from an early age. Most people give it up as they grow up. I never did.”

He recently was contracted to work with Walt Disney Imagination Studios and he has published his own comics.

“With passion and stubbornness, I made it my career. It is all surreal, but to me fame and money are just byproducts. I do what I love and that is what I want to share.”

His travels around so many schools has brought him in contact with many budding artists and he has seen a lot of talent.

“That inspires me to visit schools. I am trying to spark an interest in them. I want to show them that they can do more than dream. I want to empower them and show that a dream can become reality.”

Apereira Munro and Tatiana Kerehoma could great advice from Mulipola.

During the school lunch break, he took the time to speak to individual students and critique their works of art.

In the school library tables were set out for students to do their drawing, and most were rather reluctant to show their attempts.

His visit also included a presentation to the school Year 10 students. Apereira Munro and Tatiana Kerehoma had a good talk with Michel, showed their work and felt he gave them valuable advice.