Godwits are preparing to leave New Zealand.

Members of the Manawatū Estuary Trust are saying farewell to departing migratory birds on Saturday, March 16, from 3.30pm at the viewing platform in Dawick St off Seabury Ave in Foxton Beach.

Migration of some of the wading birds would have been going on for about two weeks, said Kevin Lane on behalf of the Manawatū Estuary Trust. “No one can tell if or when the birds are ready to make their departure from the estuary in small flocks.

“We can only observe their agitation and hear their calls signalling their preparation for the event. Departures usually occur, weather dependent. later in the afternoon.”

The bar-tailed godwits (kuaka) depart to return to Alaska to breed. The lesser or red knot (huahou), another summer visitor, will return to breeding grounds in Siberia.

The sandspit is also a gathering area for the wrybill, one of the threatened native species that relies on the Manawatū Estuary as a feeding ground. These little fellows can be spotted easily using the spotting scopes that will be made available on the day. There is a good chance you may see a flock of these special birds.

Viewing and photographic opportunities present themselves well because of the access and proximity to their gathering points.