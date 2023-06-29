Foxton fullback Joe Bridger fends off a Rāhui player.

Under overcast conditions, Rāhui beat Foxton at Easton Park on Saturday and remain unbeaten in the Horowhenua-Kāpiti Premier club competition.

The game started at a quick tempo with possession evenly fought and at times the game going up and down the park.

After 35 minutes, Rāhui managed to score the first points of an even half with a try for a 5-0 halftime lead.

Foxton's Kale Eriksson vies for the lineout ball.

During the break, Foxton coach Wayne Napier said: “What a great first half which was very evenly contested. For us it’s just about staying alert to their numbers because of them playing wide, and it’s about going more up the middle of the park.”

Rāhui coach Mark Tooman told his men: “Just keep your composure and make sure the defence is on and use the wind to gain territory. This will help keep the pressure on Foxton and get some more points on the board.”

When play commenced in the second half, the match was still evenly fought, however Rāhui managed to extend their lead with two early penalties for an 11-0 lead. Foxton were at that time consistently penetrating the Rāhui 20-metre zone, only to be stopped by the Rāhui defence.

Rāhui broke out of their half at times but the Foxton defence held them at bay.

Eventually, play reached the Foxton 20m zone once again and Rāhui were awarded a penalty, which was slotted, giving Rāhui a 14-0 lead.

Foxton were constantly penetrating the Rāhui line and the effort paid off when Tema Tihema managed to cross the line for a try, which was converted. This made the score 14-7.

Rāhui defended well and gained territory and eventually camped in the Foxton 20m zone. Although the Foxton defence held, Rahui gained a late penalty.

The kick went over and with time up, Rāhui beat Foxton 17-7.