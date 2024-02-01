by Samantha Tibbs, Children’s Learning Librarian
As town bustles with last-minute dashes for stationery and backpacks, another successful summer reading programme is wrapping up at the library. Children across the district took part in the popular Summer Side Quest.
They read books, wrote reviews, composed poetry, read to whanau, followed recipes, dressed up as characters, built fortresses, created very fantastical crafts and sprinkled magic on the school holidays. Children kept track of their quest by earning a gem for every activity they completed. The collectable gems were a hit, children loved choosing the colour and shape and were excited to add some sparkle to their quest map.
We were lucky enough to hear plenty of delightful book reviews, including ever-popular children’s classics still going strong, plus some wonderful new recommendations coming through. Picture books, graphic novels, children’s fiction and non-fiction were all represented with a great mix of independent and shared reading. We love that the Summer Side Quest included children of all ages and reading abilities, with many kids also enjoying audiobooks on Libby, Cloud Library and Hoopla.
Alongside the reading and fun that kids had at home or out and about as part of the side quest, we held events at each library with a magical fantasy theme. Some of the best activities were a hit with adults and children alike. We were lucky to have a visit from storyteller Fairy Trina who visited each library where we delved into a magical world of fairies and dragons, with rave reviews from children and staff!
We had many other activities that kept us busy every day. Sticks harvested from an enchanted forest (very close to my garden) were decorated with thread, wool and gems to become magic wands. Seashells collected from the beach were decorated with paint to become glow-in-the-dark, powerful magical amulets.
Glass jars were artfully turned into delicate fairy houses. Dusty, old books that had been relegated to the free pile in the January book sale, were given a second (or third or fourth) life as a grimoire after being covered in wrinkly dark crepe paper and decorated with gold paint. We crafted dragon eyes from polymer clay and dragon eggs from air-dry clay.
Unique fantasy world maps were drawn using rice and coffee. We created photo props, painted gingerbread pots, and as usual many wonderful creations were put together with Lego. Children brought their own individual twist to every craft. It’s always delightful to see how their imaginations can extend and enhance an activity. It was also exciting to see parents, grandparents, uncles and aunties join in with such enthusiasm.
This truly has been a special summer reading programme and with the Summer Side Quest and school holidays coming to an end, we hope that after a magical few weeks, kids are feeling rested and recharged, ready to embark on a new year of reading.
Top 10 books
Non-Fiction Books
Hermit by Jade Angeles Fitton
The Quiet Hero by Andrew Bagshaw
A Civil War Road Trip of A Lifetime by John Banks
The Book of Outdoor Games by Emily Philpott
Not Alone Walking Te Araroa Trail Through New Zealand by Tim Voors
Ducks by Kate Beaton
A Head Full Of Music The Soundtrack To My Life by Cliff Richard and Ian Gittins
GROW Wahine Finding Connection Through Food by Sophie Merkens
Design and Create Contemporary Tableware by Linda Bloomfield and Sue Pryke
PINK Raise Your Glass by Annie Zaleski
Exhibitions
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents ‘Artistry in Nature and Quirky Old Buildings’ by Charles Bagnall – January 17 to February 26 2024.
Discover the captivating journey of Charles Bagnall a self-taught ‘snap shoot’ photographer, with a passion for capturing the essence of New Zealand’s landscapes and unique architecture. Immerse yourself in the breathtaking scenes that reflect his unique viewpoint that celebrates the spontaneity and beauty found in both the natural world and human-made structures.
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Gallery: To Catch a Falling Star, Hopukia te whetū rere – January 27 to March 22 2024.
This brilliant and thought-provoking show by Te Awahou Collective is an interpretation of the work by the late Dr Cliff Whiting, an internationally renowned artist, esteemed teacher and practitioner of Māori arts. Under the guidance of Albert McCarthy the Te Awahou Collective, a group of 14 local artists, come together for a two-month art exhibition showcasing their talents. Varied styles, techniques, disciplines and backgrounds (painting, sculpture, carving, weaving, photography, illustration and digital) have been assembled for this special showing of the local artists and their unique works.
What’s On
Heritage room:
Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:
Tuesday, 10.00am -12.30pm
Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 10.00am – 12.30pm and 1.00pm- 3.00pm
Saturday 10.00am – 12.00pm
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.
Friday 2 February:
Friday Live Concert, Performer - Waireka and Robyn-Lyn Webber, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm
Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm
SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm
Monday 5 February:
Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11pm
Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 5pm
Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm
H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm
Simply Meditation, Meditation Class, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha
Tuesday 6 February:
Waitangi Day, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, CLOSED
Shannon Library, CLOSED
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-4pm
Wednesday 7 February:
Friends of the Horowhenua Libraries Morning Tea, Speaker – Altrusa Levin, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm, All Welcome
Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm
Sewing Workshop, Shannon Library, 10.30am – 12pm
Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am
Teen Book Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm
Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm
Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5
Page Turners Book Kōrero Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm
Thursday 8 February:
Digital Drop-Ins Session, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm
Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm
500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 2pm, $2