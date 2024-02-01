Fairy Trina at Levin Library

by Samantha Tibbs, Children’s Learning Librarian

As town bustles with last-minute dashes for stationery and backpacks, another successful summer reading programme is wrapping up at the library. Children across the district took part in the popular Summer Side Quest.

They read books, wrote reviews, composed poetry, read to whanau, followed recipes, dressed up as characters, built fortresses, created very fantastical crafts and sprinkled magic on the school holidays. Children kept track of their quest by earning a gem for every activity they completed. The collectable gems were a hit, children loved choosing the colour and shape and were excited to add some sparkle to their quest map.

We were lucky enough to hear plenty of delightful book reviews, including ever-popular children’s classics still going strong, plus some wonderful new recommendations coming through. Picture books, graphic novels, children’s fiction and non-fiction were all represented with a great mix of independent and shared reading. We love that the Summer Side Quest included children of all ages and reading abilities, with many kids also enjoying audiobooks on Libby, Cloud Library and Hoopla.

Alongside the reading and fun that kids had at home or out and about as part of the side quest, we held events at each library with a magical fantasy theme. Some of the best activities were a hit with adults and children alike. We were lucky to have a visit from storyteller Fairy Trina who visited each library where we delved into a magical world of fairies and dragons, with rave reviews from children and staff!

We had many other activities that kept us busy every day. Sticks harvested from an enchanted forest (very close to my garden) were decorated with thread, wool and gems to become magic wands. Seashells collected from the beach were decorated with paint to become glow-in-the-dark, powerful magical amulets.

Glass jars were artfully turned into delicate fairy houses. Dusty, old books that had been relegated to the free pile in the January book sale, were given a second (or third or fourth) life as a grimoire after being covered in wrinkly dark crepe paper and decorated with gold paint. We crafted dragon eyes from polymer clay and dragon eggs from air-dry clay.

Unique fantasy world maps were drawn using rice and coffee. We created photo props, painted gingerbread pots, and as usual many wonderful creations were put together with Lego. Children brought their own individual twist to every craft. It’s always delightful to see how their imaginations can extend and enhance an activity. It was also exciting to see parents, grandparents, uncles and aunties join in with such enthusiasm.

This truly has been a special summer reading programme and with the Summer Side Quest and school holidays coming to an end, we hope that after a magical few weeks, kids are feeling rested and recharged, ready to embark on a new year of reading.





Top 10 books

Non-Fiction Books

Hermit by Jade Angeles Fitton

The Quiet Hero by Andrew Bagshaw

A Civil War Road Trip of A Lifetime by John Banks

The Book of Outdoor Games by Emily Philpott

Not Alone Walking Te Araroa Trail Through New Zealand by Tim Voors

Ducks by Kate Beaton

A Head Full Of Music The Soundtrack To My Life by Cliff Richard and Ian Gittins

GROW Wahine Finding Connection Through Food by Sophie Merkens

Design and Create Contemporary Tableware by Linda Bloomfield and Sue Pryke

PINK Raise Your Glass by Annie Zaleski





Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents ‘Artistry in Nature and Quirky Old Buildings’ by Charles Bagnall – January 17 to February 26 2024.

Discover the captivating journey of Charles Bagnall a self-taught ‘snap shoot’ photographer, with a passion for capturing the essence of New Zealand’s landscapes and unique architecture. Immerse yourself in the breathtaking scenes that reflect his unique viewpoint that celebrates the spontaneity and beauty found in both the natural world and human-made structures.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Gallery: To Catch a Falling Star, Hopukia te whetū rere – January 27 to March 22 2024.

This brilliant and thought-provoking show by Te Awahou Collective is an interpretation of the work by the late Dr Cliff Whiting, an internationally renowned artist, esteemed teacher and practitioner of Māori arts. Under the guidance of Albert McCarthy the Te Awahou Collective, a group of 14 local artists, come together for a two-month art exhibition showcasing their talents. Varied styles, techniques, disciplines and backgrounds (painting, sculpture, carving, weaving, photography, illustration and digital) have been assembled for this special showing of the local artists and their unique works.





What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday, 10.00am -12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 10.00am – 12.30pm and 1.00pm- 3.00pm

Saturday 10.00am – 12.00pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.





Friday 2 February:

Friday Live Concert, Performer - Waireka and Robyn-Lyn Webber, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm





Monday 5 February:

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 5pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Meditation Class, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha





Tuesday 6 February:

Waitangi Day, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, CLOSED

Shannon Library, CLOSED

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-4pm





Wednesday 7 February:

Friends of the Horowhenua Libraries Morning Tea, Speaker – Altrusa Levin, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm, All Welcome

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Sewing Workshop, Shannon Library, 10.30am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Teen Book Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5

Page Turners Book Kōrero Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm





Thursday 8 February:

Digital Drop-Ins Session, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 2pm, $2