Car flips in 50km/h-zone crash in Levin

A car crash in the centre of Levin’s industrial zone caused one car to flip onto its roof this afternoon.

Two cars collided on a section of Cambridge Street between Prouse Street and Bush Street at 12.50pm. Both cars sustained damage, with one landing upside-down in the middle of the road.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and ambulance services were quickly to the scene. One person suffered moderate injuries and one person received minor injuries.

A tow truck was called to remove the overturned vehicle.

One car flipped as a result of a crash on Cambridge Street in Levin this afternoon. Photo: Trevor Heath.

The crash, which happened just across the road from the local Woodfire Pizzeria and just down the road from exercise facility Gym Junkie, saw the road closed for a short time during the busy lunchtime period while vehicles were cleared.