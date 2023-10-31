Levin volunteer driver Andrew Frater.

Cancer doesn’t stop for Christmas and the local volunteer service is looking for drivers to help patients get to medical appointments during the holiday period and beyond.

The service received minimal government funding and the equation was simple - no volunteers, no service.

Cancer Society Manawatū transport coordinator Sharon Feekes said a cancer diagnosis is hard enough to deal with, let alone worrying about an ability to meet scheduled appointments.

“It can be a huge comfort to people,” she said.

Volunteering could have a life-changing effect for both driver and passenger. Feekes heaped praise on all drivers and their contribution.

“They are wonderful people, generous and kind. They give the most precious of all gifts - their time,” she said.

Volunteer drivers could work shifts to suit “even if it’s just once a week”. They just need a road-worthy vehicle that is insured, and pass a police check.

The service had been operating for more than 20 years and stretched Horowhenua-wide, as far south as Te Horo. They picked up passengers from their home and took them to a hospital or radiology appointment. Some trips are to Palmerston North Hospital, some are to Wellington Hospital.

Drivers took on trips to suit and were reimbursed at a rate of 50 cents a kilometre, but it was up to each individual driver.

“Some take it, some don’t,” she said.

In last six months, Horowhenua volunteer drivers provided transport to a total of 381 appointments. Driver numbers each month varied between 13 and 18.

Feekes said they also received valued support from the Foxton Beach Community Centre Shuttle Service which “provide a wonderful service assisting us greatly to provide much needed transport”.

“St Johns Otaki Shuttle service are also of great assistance,” she said.

Levin man Andrew Frater had been volunteer driving for six years now, since he and his wife moved to New Zealand from England. He works from Friday to Tuesday at an egg farm, so volunteers as a driver on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“It’s very, very important. In the absence of regular or affordable public transport some people can’t get to appointments and you know it’s the only way they will get there,” he said.

“It’s frightening to think what they would do without it.”

“Obviously you are meeting people in slightly uncomfortable circumstances. Some don’t like to broadcast at all, then some like to let off steam. It goes no further. It’s confidential and that’s a very important part of it.”

Drivers helped people in a time of need by giving of their own time.

“It’s very rewarding. You can see the difference it makes,” he said.

Volunteer driver Chris Brunskill and Sharon Feekes, Manawatū Cancer Society transport coordinator.

Palmerston North man Chris Brunskill volunteered as a driver after seeing first-hand what a difference it could make.

“I retired a few years ago and I took on part-time paid employment with regular hours. This was okay for a while. My wife got cancer and died and I saw what a little time given freely by volunteers meant to the cancer patients and their families,” he said.

“I have now been a volunteer driver for 12 months and have never regretted doing the job. All of the patients have been very grateful for the help we give and I get so much satisfaction from them allowing me into their lives at a very difficult time.

“All I do is tell the transport coordinator when I am available next week, she then allocates who, where and when. I then contact them the night before to confirm details. I arrange to pick them up 30 minutes before appointment time and deliver them to the hospital.

“Then I wait sometimes in my car and sometimes in the hospital waiting room with them. When they have finished their treatment I take them home. This tiny bit of my day is so rewarding that I will carry on doing it for as long as I can.”

All enquiries on the service could be made to volunteer coordinator Hayley Puketapu, at hayley.puketapu@cancercd.org.nz or 027-212-0169.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.