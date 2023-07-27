Can you help? Who are these men?

Levin woman Colleen Hanratty wants help to identify the players in this photo.

An old rugby photo has turned up in Levin with no clues as to who the team is or where it was taken.

Colleen Hanratty came across the photo during a clean up and couldn’t bare to throw it out.

“It might really mean something to someone,” she said.

“I was having a clear out of things I don’t need anymore and in amongst all these things was the photo. I have no idea where it’s from.”

The only clue was that her late husband Dennis used to play rugby, but he’s not in the photo and the era looks well before his time.

Colleen’s father John Ryan also played rugby in the East Coast area during the 1930 and early 1940s, but he’s not pictured in the photo. There is no writing on the back either.

“It would be great if it could find a good home,” she said.

“It might bring back memories.”

If anyone could help, please contact Horowhenua Chronicle (06)366-0254.

