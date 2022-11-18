Calves stolen from Levin farmlet overnight

Police have made an arrest after thieves stole a paddock of hand-reared calves in Levin overnight.

The Levin couple who own the calves woke early to mix the milk powder only to find the herd of 11 gone, taken some time during the night.

Not only were the calves missing, but so was a trailer and three paddock gates.

“It wasn’t a one-person job and they knew what they were doing. They moved sheets of iron and unblocked an alleyway – all at night,” they said.

The couple, who didn’t want to be named, had raised the calves since they were four days old, on milk powder and pellets.

If the police hadn’t made an arrest and the calves been returned, the couple would have been seriously out of pocket.

The calves were ushered from their pen some time on Thursday night or early Friday morning. Police were called and also attended the scene as the thieves left some tools behind.





