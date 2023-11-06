Break a leg? Puss in Boots almost did at Levin Little Theatre

A scene from Puss in Boots, running at Levin Little Theatre until December 18.

The main character in the show currently on stage at Levin Little Theatre nearly broke a leg and was lucky to take the stage for opening night last Friday night.

Lavara Makutu, 13, rolled her ankle while jumping off a table during a sword-fight scene when practising in boots with heels for the first time.

Show director Ryan Burnell said Makutu’s ankle was so swollen she needed the aid of crutches and it was impossible for her to wear boots, let alone dance, sing and sword-fight.

Princess Tiana (Imogen Williamson) and Puss In Boots (Lavara Makutu) on stage at Levin Little Theatre.

It was touch-an- go whether she would be able to take the stage in the week leading up to opening night.

“It was just one of those things. She jumped ... and sprained her ankle badly as she fell,” he said.

But, in the final few days before the show, the swelling began to come down just enough for “Boots” to wear boots, and the show went on.

It was just as well Makutu recovered - it would be hard to imagine anyone else filling them, so strong was her performance.

Daisy was played by Belinda Chainey in Levin Little Theatre show Puss in Boots.

Burnell said it was a huge relief for cast and crew to have opening night go off without a hitch after so much anticipation.

“It was great and a real credit to everyone involved,” he said.

Dame Doris (Ryan Burnell) and Jack (Alrich Hoffman) during a scene of Puss in Boots at Levin Little Theatre.

The script is full of humour, which is delivered with expert timing by a relatively young cast, and it also allows for plenty of audience engagement. Characters like Scratch (Harry White) and Daisy (Belinda Chainey) get more than their fair share of laughs.

Burnell himself takes the stage as Dame Doris. He admitted to initially being a bit apprehensive about what is a challenging role, but he also knocked it out of the park.The cast are working as a team, so much so that Krystal Connell and Charlotte Taylor-Thomson are alternating nights as the moody character Mittens.

Puss in Boots is on show at Levin Little Theatre until December 18.





There are a range of ages involved in Levin Little Theatre's showing of Puss in Boots.

The cast had put a huge amount of effort into rehearsing the show and opening night went off without a glitch. and if there were any hiccups they were expertly hidden.

The show continues at Levin Little Theatre, which has been putting on shows for 85 years now, until December 18.

ON STAGE ... Puss in Boots: Lavara Makutu. Mittens: Krystal Connell/Charlotte Taylor. Scratch: Harry White. Sniff: Amalie Williamson. Genie: Angelina Riley. Dame Doris: Ryan Burnell. Jack: Alrich Hoffman. Daisy: Belinda Chainey. Dish: Eden Makutu. Spoon: Jamie Pardoe. King Edgar: Reon Materman. Princess Tiana: Imogen Williamson. Horace: Tony Adamson. Guard One: Adrian Gilbet. Guard Two: Tamara Crawford. Ensemble: Tatum Makutu, Catherine Murray, Shyla Cross, Ezekiel Taylor, Lux Makutu, Gemma White, Jochebel Taylor.

BEHIND THE SCENES ... Director: Ryan Burnell. Assistant director: Sonya Grimstrup. Production manager: Sonya Grimstrup. Casting: Ryan Burnell, Lily Wardle, Thomas Clarke. Choreographer: Amanda Compton. Vocal coach: Noah Watters. Fight co-ordinator: Simon Manns. Concept and design: Ryan Burnell, Ari Burnell. Set constructions: Craig Burnell, Ryan Burnell. Head of set art/dressing: Ari Bell. Set art/dressing assistants: Moana Lambert, Callum Herring. Special effects: Thomas Clarkes, Ryan Burnell. Costuming: Lily Wardle, Sonya Grimstrup, Yvone Killiner, Diane O’Neill, Ari Bell, Maddie Hawley-Stone, Moana Lambert, Belinda Chainey, Ryan Burnell, Tony Adamson. Advertising: Sonya Grimstrup, Yvonne Killiner, Ryan Burnell, Geoff Williamson and team. Newspaper promotion: Horowhenua Chronicle. Booking consultants: Ryan Burnell, Nicola Reeves. Graphics: Ryan Burnell. Programme, poster and billboard design: Sonya Grimstrup, Ryan Burnell. Backstage manager: Ryan Burnell. Assistant backstage manager: Belinda Chainey. Backstage crew: Craig Burnell, Rose Cherrington, Angeline Riley, Chanelle Taylor, Zavier Robinson. Prompt: Cast and Diane O’Neill. Makeup: Dani Mackay, Faith Watters, Ari Belle. Lighting and sound plotting: Ryan Burnell, Thomas Clarke. Show lighting and sound operation: Thomas Clarke. Technical manager: Kenneth Ireland. Front of House: Committee members and friends. Patron: Joyce Corrin. President: Yvonne Killiner.

