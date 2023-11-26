Racing on the original track showing the old grandstand at Levin Domain, where a centenary carnival will take place.

Labour Weekend 2023 marked the 100-year anniversary of the first racing on the sealed track then known as Levin Park Domain and a now known as the Laurie Roberts Velodrome at the Levin Domain.

Levin Cycling Club is running a racing carnival on Sunday December 3 to celebrate this momentous occasion. This event has been in the pipeline for many months and as the club is only small, the work in organising this event has fallen on only a few people, the generosity of the Levin community has made this possible.

This event is attracting riders of all ages from the Manawatū and Wellington regions. Racing starts at 10am and will go through to around 3pm. We urge the public to come and see what track racing is all about. It is hard, fast, and extremely skilled given the bikes are on fixed gearing and have no brakes.

As a totally non-profit event, all rider entry fees are to be returned to the podium finishers on the day. Levin Cycling Club would like to thank their sponsors. Our generous, named sponsor for the event and the next two years of Levin Cup events is Woodhaven Gardens.

Our other generous sponsors are My Ride Levin, Vickers Marketing, Property Brokers, Mitre 10, Thoroughbred Foods, Spicer Accounting, Lokate IT Services, Crowe Construction, Guthrie Bowron, Collier Motor Engineers, New World, NZ Gifts, Swazi, Farm Source, Tremain’s, Mico, Chainey’s, Adin Trusses, Annie’s Bakery, Colling & Gray, Comfort Socks and Berry’s Pharmacy.

Thanks to these wonderful sponsors we are able to provide spot prizes to each and every rider. These spot prizes are valued at over $6000, plus we have a Track Bike kindly donated by Lisa Wilton at My Ride Levin for one lucky rider. Annie’s Bakery are also providing the food for our hard-working volunteers on the day.

On the more serious side of racing there will be commemorative medals for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female riders in each grade (A, B, C and D). along with a commemorative glass for 1st place in each grade kindly designed and supplied by Andy Little at NZ Gifts. Furthermore, a cycling jersey will be presented to the most combative rider, male and female in each grade.

Spectators are free and Levin Cycling Club will be running a sausage sizzle and selling drinks and we are also fortunate enough to have AMBO Coffee and Freezing Bay Real Fruit Ice-Creams, so no need to go hungry or thirsty on the day.

If you, your child or someone you know would like to have a go at cycling, (we have some bikes available to use) please do not hesitate to contact us via our Facebook page or email us at levincycling@gmail.com







