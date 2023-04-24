Big Dutch Day Out for Foxton

Petronella Simonis-Todd dressed in traditional Dutch clothing at De Molen windmill in Foxton. Another "Big Dutch Day Out" is planned this Saturday.

Dutch week is a big deal in Foxton.

The small rural Horowhenua town is planning another “Big Dutch Day Out” to kick off celebrations this Saturday, under the shadows of its working windmill De Molen at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.

This year organisers have shipped in a bonafide Dutch street organ called “De Papegaai”, which will be on show with an opportunity for people to pose alongside it dressed up in traditional Dutch costume, or klederdracht.

The brightly coloured organ will be the background for an instant photo opportunity with local photographer Jacob Brookie using a 75-year-old camera. A print of the photo would be available one minute later.

Chloe Gulbransen from Whanganui poses with Foxton photographer Jacob Brookie in front of "De Papegaai".

Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park marketing manager Arjan van der Boon said the photography fundraiser will help pay for the restoration of Draaiorgel De Papegaai, which will belt out traditional street organ tunes heard all over towns and villages in the Netherlands since the 1800s.

“This is an important event for us, so we asked Dutch Ambassador Ard van der Vorst to officially unveil The Kea, or Papegaai,” he said.

Van der Boon said the organ was owned for many years by Waikato man Bill Beets, who painted a green parrot, or Papegaai, on the front of the organ. It was used to play tunes at the Tulip Festival in Hamilton and other big events.

“After he passed away, we decided to buy the organ for our museum, so we can delight school kids and tour groups. De Papegaai will pump out loud songs they’ve never heard before,” he said.

De Papegaai is the second Dutch barrel organ in Foxton. Local conservator Jim Harper restored 1880 organ De Lieve Stem decades ago. And fixing De Papegaai took him a few weeks to get all the 36 keys humming again, and all the pipes back in tune.

“Jim is a saviour of Dutch and Foxton heritage,” van der Boon said.

Foxton man Jim Harper and the chest.

“He fully restored 1860s Sunnyside cottage on Harbour St to its former glory, and managed to open a locked 1630s Dutch treasure chest in our museum that had been shut for many years.

Van der Boon said De Papegaai was in “quite a state” when it arrived.

“But with lots of patience, expertise and some gentle cursing – under his breath – Jim got all 32 wooden pipes blowing again. The drum, cymbal and tambourine are beating as new,” he said.

“The orchestra director puppet at the front had his broken arm repaired and now he can wave his baton again, like he always has.”

Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park marketing manager Arjan van der Boon.

“This will be a fundraiser for us. De Papegaai is a valuable national heritage treasure. We really wanted it, to entertain the crowds in our museum, and we’re asking for some financial support.”

Meanwhile, soccer balls will be flying as they aim for a target goal with pictures of the Dutch national women’s football team, who arrive in New Zealand soon for the Fifa World Cup.

Visitors can play traditional Dutch games too, like trying to walk on stilts and cans, and jump in sacks and through ropes.

Van der Boon said he expected to see thousands of people dressed up in cheerful orange, eating delicacies like speculaas (windmill cookies), kroketten and poffertjes (mini pancakes).

The Foxton Water Tower will glow with orange lights at night, just like the tower on the Square in Palmerston North, where a dress-up Orange Bike Ride was organised for April 30.

“The Manawatū Dutch Club will also host two Dutch Film Festival movies this year, for the first time,” he said. The Judgement / is about a famous murder case, and Pink Moon is about a daughter searching for a way to deal with her father’s last wish.

“Until now, these films only ever played in the big cities. So we’re very proud to have them on show here now as well, in Focal Point.”

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Ard van der Vorst said it was the third time New Zealand had celebrated Dutch week.

“And this time it will all happen with a sense of excitement about the Dutch women’s football team – De Leeuwinnen – arriving here for the Fifa World Cup, which runs from 20 July until 20 August.

Van der Vorst was expected to join Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden, in overseeing a competition where children turn wooden clogs into art pieces – klompenkunst.

The clogs will then be arranged, as part of the country’s first Olfactory Art exhibition – full of scented artworks in the art gallery of Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.

Smells like Roses – Rozengeur is a collaboration between Dutch and New Zealand artists, and has received rave reviews for its innovative approach to art and its impressive installations.

Van der Boon said Dutch Week aims to enhance the visibility of local Dutch communities, and the contributions they make to a diverse Aotearoa. Support for the Big Dutch Day Out is provided by the Office for Ethnic Communities, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, local councils and businesses.

Dutch community organisations and businesses across the country will engage in “all things Dutch”, from Thursday April 27, to Sunday May 7 – including a speech competition for young students, and traditional games for kids. Dutch Week is open to anyone, keen to experience Dutch foods, culture and language.

The Big Dutch Day Out – From 10am to 3pm at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, next to De Molen, Foxton. Visit: https://dutchnz.nz/big-dutch-day-out For ‘Smells like Roses – Rozengeur’: https://dutchnz.nz/geurkunst-exhibition For more information on Dutch Week, visit: https://dutchnz.nz/Dutch-Week

Timetable:

10am: Stage Outside Ambassador + Mayor: Official start of Big Dutch Day Out + Dutch Week Mana Whenua: Mihi / Ambassadeur: toespraak / Mayor speaks Street Organ De Lieve Stem plays Daar bij die Molen: sing-along

10.15am: Park ‘n Paddock: Clog Art / Castle Games / 5 Oud-Hollandse Spelen / Voetbal shoot Street organ De Lieve Stem / Gypsy music / Vrijmarkt + Koekhappen + Face Painting Kids: Klompengooien / Zaklopen / Steltlopen / Blikkengooien / Touwtje Springen

10.30am: Māpuna Kabinet art gallery Arjan/Yolande: Introduce Rozengeur – Smells like Roses art exhibition Unveiling Draaiorgel - Street Organ: De Papegaai plays Ik hou van Holland

Noon: Gallery (closed): Judges: Local Artists + MPs Clogs brought in / Judges create verdict Klompenkunst / Clogs set around Art Works

1pm: Gallery: Prizegivings: De Molen 20th Birthday art + Shops + Klompenkunst art Speakers: Molen + VIPs

3pm: Big Dutch Day Out closes





- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.