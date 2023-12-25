Big Dig at Waitarere Beach to bury $8000 in prizes

Levin and Districts Brass band is holding another Waitarere Beach Big Dig on January 2, 2024.

The generosity of local businesses and the wider community has resulted in a huge prize booty for annual Levin & Districts Brass Big Dig at Waitarere Beach early in the New Year.

More than 300 discs will be buried in the sand representing prizes worth a total of $8000, for what is the 40th anniversary of the event.

The top children’s pit prize is a watch, while the top adults’ pit prizes are also watches. Many of the prizes were vouchers with a face value of between $50 and $100.

The first Waitarere Beach Big Dig was held on Boxing Day 1985 and has been held each summer for the past 40 years, providing a highlight of the season for the people of the Horowhenua and visitors alike.

There was a huge crowd gathered for the annual Levin and District Brass Band Big Dig at Waitarere Beach last summer.

Band President Chris Craddock said the Levin & Districts Brass band was looking forward to doing it all again on January 2, 2024.

Organisers were hoping for perfect weather on the day of the Dig. Craddock said good weather could see as many as 1300 people participate in the event.

Funds raised would assist the band with further purchases of new instruments for its expanding Youth Education Programme. The band has a big year ahead when in July it will attend the 2024 National Contest in South Auckland.

“Once again the band is indebted to the Horowhenua business community for their continued support of this popular annual event, donating many excellent prizes,” he said.

Band musical director David Maas said generations of holidaymakers and locals have flocked to Waitarere Beach each January 2 for a fun afternoon in the sun and the opportunity to win a prize.

“Levin and Districts Brass band’s annual Big Dig is a wonderful family event for young and old.”

For further information please contact band president Chris Craddock on 027 410 2420.

WHAT: Levin & Districts Brass band Big Dig

WHEN: Tuesday, January 2 - 2pm.

WHERE: Waitarere Beach

HOW MUCH: Tickets $4 each for both the children’s and adults’ pits, on sale from 9am on the beach at the tent just south of the main entrance.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.