The 29-year-old was nominated last year by the Special Olympics Horowhenua committee to attend the games in Berlin, Germany.

Campbell said it was a huge honour to be representing his country and he was aware not many athletes get the opportunity. He had been training in preparation for the Berlin Games and had joined a local gymnasium.

“I’m getting a little bit nervous. It will be my very first time overseas. I can’t wait. I’ve always wanted to go overseas, and now I am,” he said.

Campbell had been a member of Special Olympics Horowhenua for the past 12 years as a bocce player. He had also represented Horowhenua in basketball.

To be selected by Special Olympics New Zealand, an athlete must train and attend local and regional competitions annually, and achieve at national games, which are held every four years.

Athletes are nominated from clubs throughout the country, however, Special Olympics New Zealand is allocated a set number of placings in each sport and selection is made accordingly.

Sporting achievements were only part of the selection process, though, because all Special Olympics members have an intellectual disability and numerous other things are taken into consideration before selection.

The cost of sending Campbell to the World Summer Games is $18,044.65. Half of this has been raised by Special Olympics Horowhenua, the rest paid by Campbell and his family.

He was being coached by Vivian Easton and Paul Sullivan.