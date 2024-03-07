Police are seeking information about a Bath Street assault on Wednesday.

Horowhenua police are hoping the public can help with information about an assault in Levin.

“Police were alerted to an assault at a commercial property on Bath Street around 6pm on Wednesday, 6 March, which then moved to Oxford Street,” said Senior Sergeant Sam Gilpin.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident.”

Contact police by calling 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ - please reference file number: 240307/8680.

Anonymous information can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.