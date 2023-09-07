Fred Smith.

A musician described as an Australian national treasure is performing a concert in Ōhau Hall next month.

Fred Smith has agreed to play at the intimate setting of a rural hall in Horowhenua as part of his Sparrows of Kabul tour, which will be a far cry from some of the massive festival concerts and crowds he has performed at in the past.

The Ōhau gig promises to include original songs relating to his time representing the Australian Government as a diplomat overseas. He had entertained armed forces and played at official functions and his 11 albums to date reflect the dangers and losses of his sometimes dangerous assignments and impress with authenticity and compassion.

Smith, from Canberra, was the subject of a recent ABC television documentary about his work as a diplomat in Afghanistan and conflict zones in the South Pacific.

His two published memoirs from Afghanistan have been described by Channel 10 political editor Hugh Riminton as “as convincing a picture as we will ever have of the tragedy, hope, oddness and courage of Australia’s Uruzgan enterprise … an astonishingly vibrant piece of reportage from the heart of our longest war”.

Sparrows of Kabul tracks describe the tragic arc of the international community’s 20-year involvement in Afghanistan was described as “… an extraordinary, wonderful and heart-uplifting concert” and a “towering artistic achievement”.

However, the upcoming performance will feature songs from his latest album Look, which are described as “a collection of songs that are not about Afghanistan”.

“They are about the stuff of our lives and the world we live in: the speed of modern life, love, isolation, and the internet in a world that seems to be lurching forward by a rolling series of crises.”

Smith is a favourite across the Tasman - he was awarded 2022 Folk Alliance Australia solo artist of the year, loved for his wry wit, gift for story and melody, and sublime collaborations with Liz Frencham and The Spooky Men’s Chorale. He is the only Australian artist to win multiple National Folk Recording Awards.

He was also the recipient of 2023 Alistair Hullett Songs of Social Justice Award, 2022 Canberra Critics Circle Award, and 2022 Australian Folk Alliance Artist of the Year.

Ōhau Hall will be a far cry from some of the festivals and venues Smith has played over the years in Australia including the Australian National Folk, Blue Mountains, Fairbridge, Woodford, Port Fairy and Cygnet festivals, and in North America at the Rich Warren’s Folkstage, The Birchmere, Calgary Folk Club, Rocky Mountains Folk and Forksville Folk festivals.

He was brought to Ōhau by Dale’s Acoustic Live Events and is booked to play on Thursday, October 19.

Tickets are $25 on the door, no Eftpos, although you can contact organiser Dale Webb at ohaufolk@gmail.com to reserve seats.

A refreshment break will split two sets of his original songs with the concert beginning 7.30pm to about 9.30pm. The community hall is located at 14 Muhunoa West Rd, Ōhau. Doors open at 6.45pm.

“Fred Smith is an exceptional songwriter … the most interesting folk musician working in Australia. In tune with the times and prepared to reach beyond predictable folk formats, he is endlessly innovative and creative. He is also very funny.” - Bruce Elder, Sydney Morning Herald.

“His CD was good, but his live performance blew me away.” - Rich Warren, WFMT Chicago.

“The man is an outstanding writer.” - David Francey, Facebook.

“Fred Smith is one of this country’s most literate, humorous, intelligent and empathic songwriters.” - Warwick McFadyen , Sunday Age.

“One of our finest lyricists ... he shows true mastery of crafting melodies and marrying them to the words without recourse to a shotgun. Add his natural wit, keen powers of observation, unassuming delivery and understated accompaniment and he effortlessly draws you into the world of each of these character-driven songs.” - John Shand, Sydney Morning Herald.

“An acclaimed purveyor of finely crafted contemporary folk songs … One of Australia’s most outstanding songwriters.” - Daniel Sanderson, Panorama, Canberra Times.

“Fred Smith is simply the best folk/country musician working in this country… he has created a repertoire that is wry, literate, witty, powerfully emotional and insightful.” - Bruce Elder, SMH.

“Fred Smith is an Australian national treasure. Diplomat, philosopher, poet and raconteur, his songs reverberate with the prophetic voice of humanity.” - Peter Wilkins, Canberra Critics Circle.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.