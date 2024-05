1 May, 2024 08:00 PM 2 mins to read

Angus cross weaner bulls. Photo / Dave Murdoch

An annual draft of Angus weaners and a big yarding of cull cows brought some new faces to the rostrum. Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock reports

Three-year Hereford steers 735kg made $2.94/kg.

Two-year Hereford–Friesian cross steers 298kg to 378kg made $2.99/kg.

Two-year Hereford–Friesian cross bulls 535kg made $2.85/kg and Jersey bulls 320kg made $2.34/kg.

Two-year Hereford–Friesian cross heifers 295kg to 495kg made $2.27/kg - $2.82/kg and Angus cross heifers 360kg made $2.42/kg.

Yearling Hereford–Friesian cross steers 230kg made $3.02/kg, Charolais cross steers 212kg made $3.05/kg and Simmental cross steers 235kg made $2.98/kg.

Yearling Friesian bulls 175kg to 300kg made $470 - $700, Hereford-Friesian cross bulls 156kg to 162kg made $3.17/kg to $3.86/kg, and Angus cross bulls 255kg made $2.51/kg. Belgian Blue cross bulls 230kg made $3.20/kg, Shorthorn cross bulls 248kg made $2.71/kg and Jersey bulls 143kg made $2.72/kg.

Yearling Hereford–Friesian cross heifers 166kg to 237kg made $2.50/kg - $3.43/kg, Angus cross heifers 193kg to 216kg made $3.05/kg, Charolais cross heifers 197kg to 208kg made $2.84/kg - $3/kg and Red Devon cross heifers 181kg made $2.79/kg.

Weaner Angus steers 220kg to 308kg made $660 – $930.

Weaner Angus heifers 267kg made $820.

In milk Friesian cows made $1000 and in calf Friesian cows made $700 - $1000.

Boner Friesian cows 474kg to 578kg made $1.73/kg - $1.84/kg, Friesian cross cows 318kg to 482kg made $1.51/kg - $1.74/kg and Jersey cows 465kg to 475kg made $1.72/kg.

In the calf pens: Friesian bull calves made $100 - $200; Hereford-Friesian cross bull calves made $100 - $380; Angus cross bull calves made $390; Speckle Park cross bull calves made $200; and Jersey bull calves made $180 - $200. Hereford-Friesian cross heifer calves made $100 - $290, and Speckle Park cross heifer calves made $200 - $210.