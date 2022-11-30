Aleni Feagaiga.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union bosses have stuck with home grown stock with the announcement of new coach for next season.

Aleni Feagaiga, 40, had served his apprenticeship as assistant coach of the Heartland team for the last three seasons alongside head coach Chris Wilton, and was the obvious successor.

It was a natural progression for Feagaiga with Wilton stepping down as coach after seven seasons at the helm, although it was a nervous wait to see if his application was successful.

HKRU had a number of applicants that were whittled down to a shortlist for interviews, with Feagaiga eventually getting the nod.

The former student of Taitoko Primary School and Waiopehu College floated between rugby and rugby league in his playing days as a midfield back, but went straight into coaching after hanging up his boots.

Feagaiga had done his time coming through the grades and had coached just about every team imaginable - colts, senior reserve and premier grade club rugby locally, while also coaching U14s, U16s, U18s boys, U18s girls, U20s and Development representative teams.

In 2018 and 2019 he coached the New Zealand Heartland Under 19 team, while he had been a New Zealand/Hurricanes age grade selector for the past eight years. He had the theory work to go with it, too, as an accredited World Rugby Educator (2012), World Rugby Level 3 Coach (2017) and a World Rugby Coach (2018).

Feagaiga was excited about his posting and the season ahead.

“I feel totally humbled to be given the opportunity to coach our Heartland side next year. I’m definitely excited for the challenge ahead, this is another massive blessing for me and my family,” he said.

Aleni Feagaiga (left) pictured with East Coast coach Hosea Gear at Levin Domain. Photo / Dave Lintott

“I’ve been able to take a lot of learning from the past three seasons - the highs and lows - and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Horowhenua Kapiti RFU chief executive Corey Kennett said he was excited by Feagaiga’s appointment.

“I’m proud to see Aleni’s development from coaching club rugby to age grade rugby and to now hold the Heartland head coach role. I look forward to seeing Aleni develop in this position and wish him all the best,” he said.

