Knowledge is power.

By Leala Faleseuga, Digital Inclusion Co-ordinator

One of the real joys of my job as a librarian is to be able to help people find the knowledge they need. It seems simple, but having access to information, equitable access to good quality information, is impactful in people’s lives in many ways. One of the core services a library provides its community is to offer free, accessible and up-to date knowledge and information, for everyone.

A community with a library is a community with the potential for learning, enrichment and growth, for everyone. It was Albert Einstein, I believe, who said ‘ … the only thing you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library”.

How we librarians help can take many forms: sometimes we lead you promptly to the information you’re seeking and other times we act more as a guide, giving you the signposts, clues and leads you need to get there yourself, or we go a journey with you, both of us learning along the way.

Our end goal is always to empower our community members, however we can. It’s a real privilege to be able to walk alongside people in this way, and one of the reasons I love my job.

One of the ways we seek to empower people is through our digital learning programme. Each term we offer an abundance of courses and classes, covering a range of topics. This programme is designed to foster digital literacy and resilience in our community, to help people navigate our rapidly changing world. Each term we offer free classes, ranging from Smartphone Basics to using our eLibrary and the Better Digital Futures pathways. These particular pathways are run in conjunction with the Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa, and cover a wide array of digital literacy skills.

Our newest course on offer this term is our Researching Family History course. Delivered over five weeks and led by our wonderful Library Information Research & Local History team lead, Kiri, this course will cover all the basics to get you started on your family history journey. It delves into using online resources and websites, both national and international, to help you with your research, as well as sharing tips, tricks and potential hiccups.

For more information on our digital learning programme, pick up one of our information booklets from any one of our libraries, email info@horowhenua.govt.nz , or go to our events page on www.tetakere.org.nz.





What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10am–12.30pm and 1pm-3pm

Saturday 10am – midday

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the research librarian available all day every Friday.





Friday May 24:

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm–3pm

SeniorNet, get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am–midday

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm–3pm

Code Club, Shannon Library, 3.30pm-4.30pm

Youth Week, After School Programme, The Youth Space, 3.30pm–5.30pm





Saturday May 25:

Youth Week, Radio Station Live, The Youth Space – 106.9FM, 1pm–4pm





Sunday May 26:

Youth Week, Youth Space Programme, The Youth Space, 3.30pm–5.30pm





Monday May 27:

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am–2pm

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am–10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am–11pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am–midday

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am–midday

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, midday– 1pm, koha

Digital Learning: Foundation Skills, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm–3pm





Tuesday May 28:

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am-2pm

Tea & Tales, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am–11.30am

Digital Learning: Discovering Family History, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am–1pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30pm–1.30pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm–3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm–4.30pm

Youth Week, After School programme, The Youth Space, 3.30pm–5.30pm





Wednesday May 29:

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am–2pm

Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa - Celebrate Samoan Language Week, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am–midday

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Digital Learning: Smartphone Basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm–3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm–5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō carpark, 5pm–8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm–9pm, $5





Thursday May 30:

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am–2pm

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am–midday

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm–3pm, $2











