A Christmas message from Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden.

As Christmas is almost upon us and the end of the year draws near, I would like to extend my warmest season’s greetings. The holiday season is a time to come together, reflect on the past year and embrace the spirit of kindness and generosity that defines this special time of year.

As I reflect on the year, there have been many memorable highlights, one of them being the Cyclone Gabrielle black-out project, which showed our community spirit at its very best. We raised over $108,000 for affected areas from the Tararua district up to Wairoa. I’m immensely proud of our effort, which was gratefully received by the Tararua Disaster Relief Fund and Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust.

This year, we acknowledged our diversity and celebrated the many cultures that make up our community with the Waitangi Day event, Neighbours’ Day, the Big Dutch Day Out, Pasifika Celebration Day, the Weave multi-cultural event and Diwali festival. There were a multitude of Matariki events, including Night Lights over Te Awahou, the pool party, kapa haka and community kai and the Taitoko Night Market. Collaboration with community groups and organisations is key to the success of these events, and I thank everyone, council officers and community volunteers, who had a hand in enabling these celebrations.

A recent highlight of this year was the opening of Te Whare Waitā, which is a stunning community facility and home to the Waitārere Surf Life Saving Club. It’s a culmination of many years of planning, fundraising and work for club members and the council. Another highlight was being awarded six Green Flags this year for good management of outdoor recreational spaces which aim to ensure everyone has access to good-quality green spaces. Levin’s Jubilee Park was added to the list this year, along with Thompson House Gardens, Driscoll Reserve, Holben Reserve, Te Maire Park and Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park.

In terms of work at the council table, 2023 saw us make an important legacy decision to close the Levin Landfill, and work is progressing on what the Levin Town Centre will look like, as well as the Foxton Futures. Big ticket projects under way include the Levin Water Supply Reservoir Project, which aims to future-proof water supply, the Foxton Pool upgrade is almost complete and the Government confirmed funding for Ō2NL.

There is a whole raft of work being carried out by the council and council officers. We are excited about what 2024 will bring, with the immediate focus in the New Year being on the Long Term Plan 2024-44. We know there are many challenges ahead, but together we can face them and find solutions that are positive and constructive.

I’d like to acknowledge and sincerely thank the many volunteers and organisations who have supported our community this year and who will be busy providing support and resources for those in need over the holiday period. Wishing you and your whānau safe and happy holidays.

Merry Christmas and a happy New Year - Meri Kirihimete me ngā mō te tau hou.

Mayor Bernie.