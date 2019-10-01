Both the girls and boys Whanganui teams have made winning starts to their national under-15 hockey tournaments.

The girls smashed Thames Valley 5-0 in Nelson with Amelia McKay netting two and Gretel Murphy, Maggie Jones and Charlotte Hardy one each. The girls had a bye on Tuesday.

Playing at home on Gonville Domain the boys made mincemeat of Horowhenua when dishing out a 10-2 trashing in game one of Monday. And then scraped in to beat Wellington 2-1 on Tuesday to remain unbeaten.

Coached by Connor Hoskin, the under-15 boys are aiming to win this tournament for the third year on end after claiming back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

On Monday Ratunui (Ratu) Latus scored four goals, while Carter Hobbs and Blake Hoskin slotted two apiece with Ben Skedgwell and Matthew Hocquard scoring one each.

Hobbs and Latus scored Whanganui's goals against Wellington.

Team manager Cindy Hoskin said the boys had a hard journey to the finals this year with a depleted team.

"We are light on substitutes this season, so it's going to get harder as we get through the week," Hoskin said.

"We also have some strong opposition, especially the likes of South Canterbury who were runners-up in last year's Hatch Cup. Canterbury is also a strong side."

The Whanganui boys are to play Thames Valley on Gonville Domain at 1.30pm this afternoon, while the girls are up against South Canterbury at noon in Nelson.

Play continues at both competitions until Saturday.