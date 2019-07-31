At 71, Tauranga's Barry Prestney is still representing New Zealand in the sport that he loves.

He is one of two Tauranga hockey players representing New Zealand as part of the New Zealand Masters 70+ team - the other being Mahendra Singh, that is competing in a three-match Transtasman clash against Australia's Masters 70+ team in Tauranga this week.

Australia, who have arrived in New Zealand fresh off a campaign in Fiji, have already taken the first two matches, with a 2-1 victory on Monday and a 3-0 win over the home side yesterday.

Tomorrow, the teams play their final match of the series and even though they go into it two down to their opposition, Prestney, New Zealand's goalkeeper, says the team is looking at the bigger picture.

Advertisement

"What we're trying to do is keep the numbers of this team and keep the team together for the World Grand Masters in 2020," Prestney says.

The Grand Masters competition will be held in Tokyo and Prestney says the New Zealand Masters 70+ team only came together about a month ago so they are trying to get as many games together as a team in the bag as possible. Players come from around New Zealand including Tauranga, Christchurch, North Harbour, Auckland and Whangarei.

Tauranga's Mahendra Singh plays in the New Zealand 70+ Masters team against Australia. Photo / George Novak

Having the tri-series competition gives the Kiwis the chance to gel against tough competition.

Prestney, who has represented New Zealand in hockey in previous years, says Australia has had a team in the 70+ division for the past couple of years but New Zealand was new to it.

This team allows him to continue to play the sport he loves and continue to represent New Zealand as well.

They will also look at competing at the next Masters Trans-Tasman Challenge, which is a biennial international master's tournament that features men's and women's teams from Australia and New Zealand competing in seven age groups including Over 35, Over 40, Over 45, Over 50, Over 55, Over 60 and Over 65. It will mean more competition under their belt ahead of Tokyo.

"It's a great team," Prestney says.

"It's that get together and enjoy ourselves and just have fun."

Tauranga Hockey Association general manager Clinton Butler says this week's three-match series provides hockey players even more opportunity to continue the sport.

"It shows that you can still be 70-odd and playing for your country and playing hockey, which is cool," Butler says.

Masters 70+ Men's Trans-Tasman games:

Game 1 (Monday): Australia 2, New Zealand 1.

Game 2 (Wednesday): Australia 3, New Zealand 0.

Game 3 (Tomorrow): Australia vs New Zealand at Tauranga Hockey, 2.30pm.