At 71, Tauranga's Barry Prestney is still representing New Zealand in the sport that he loves.

He is one of two Tauranga hockey players representing New Zealand as part of the New Zealand Masters 70+ team - the other being Mahendra Singh, that is competing in a three-match Transtasman clash against Australia's Masters 70+ team in Tauranga this week.

Australia, who have arrived in New Zealand fresh off a campaign in Fiji, have already taken the first two matches, with a 2-1 victory on Monday and a 3-0 win over the home side yesterday.

Tomorrow, the teams play their final

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: