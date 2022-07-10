Policing welfare isn't the job

On the front page of your newspaper (NZ Herald, July 8) was the sad story of a homeless woman who died in her car.

Police were criticised for doing nothing, along with other organisations. Since when have the police become a welfare agency? Their core duty is law enforcement as highlighted by your headlines above the article about the woman where they were dealing with "mayhem" across Auckland dealing with carjacking and armed offender incidents.

The police have far more important priorities than checking on people sleeping rough in their cars and mental health issues.

There are other agencies who are responsible for these type of situations but the police become the "ambulance at the bottom of the cliff" because there is a lack or reluctance of welfare agencies to respond and the overworked and stretched blue line become the next port of call.

Russell Browne, Clevedon.

Night shelter

The tragic death of a woman in her car on St Vincent Ave in Remuera highlights not only the need for more transitional housing, but the need for a night shelter for Auckland.

There are many occasions when people have urgent need of a safe place to stay the night, for a range of reasons.

All the other major cities in New Zealand have a night shelter, and Auckland had one until 2012.

Perhaps the refreshed Auckland Council in October will reconsider support for a night shelter.

Audrey van Ryn, secretary, Community Groups Feeding the Homeless.

Mourning Abe

It was with great sadness that I read about the death of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, sadly killed, allegedly by a lone gunman. We all convey our sympathies to Shinzo's family.

Japan has the world's strictest laws relating to the use and ownership of firearms.

As I contemplate the circumstances of this tragic murder, and hearing that in the last year there has been only one killing by firearms in a country of 125 million, why is it that in a country of a mere 5 million people that we continue to hear of shootings in our communities?

Now there's a challenge to our lawmakers.

Steve Hoeft, Pt Chevalier.

Vision for NZ

What a great letter "Fast track to the Third World" from Johan Stabbert of Warkworth (NZ Herald, July 7). New Zealand Inc needs to take stock, the Government needs to tune in and listen to the mood and cries of desperation of the nation if we are not to continue to go down the "rabbit hole" of chaotic and illogical decision-making, disillusionment, and with it the wastage of millions and millions of dollars.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to "common sense" and good forward planning, not "pie in the sky" as seems the "will and want" of the current politicians in power.

New Zealand must focus and make better decisions on health (read nurses, doctors, hospitals), wellbeing (mental health and homeless people), education (particularly early education), policing, and the necessary and practical infrastructure to name just a few critical areas needing urgent attention.

Pay better wages to teachers, nurses, firefighters. Fully fund St John Ambulance and Westpac rescue helicopters, hire more police. Welfare recipients of working age should not receive funding unconditionally, there are plenty of jobs around, therefore welfare should not be given unqualified.

Immigration is also a key component — nurses must be fast-tracked and be eligible for immediate residence as are doctors.

Let's get this great country back on track, and I am sure the economy will get all the necessary stimulus needed to make New Zealand one of the most attractive and successful countries once again but it will take time and considerable effort make no mistake — let's get it sorted.

Randal Lockie, Rothesay Bay.

Lessons from Boris

Boris Johnson leaving the room was a forgone conclusion but he said something that resonated in his resignation speech — herd mentality.

It is true to say that a fair proportion of people make decisions on what other people think rather than making their own conclusions. They also feel it's better to go with the flow rather than against it.

There are good politicians and good Prime Ministers. Good politicians make decisions based on what will keep them popular versus the good Prime Minister who will make them on what they believe is good for the country. Unfortunately, good Prime Ministers can end up unpopular with their party and the public for obvious reasons.

Jim Bolger was a good Prime Minister making decisions like to raise the age for superannuation, MMP and Treaty reparation. For his efforts he got sacked.

John Key was a good politician, handed out tax cuts and generally did not rock the boat. We now have Jacinda Ardern and her Government who are making decisions that are all not that popular but most need to be made. Hence her popularity is slipping while Christopher Luxon promises tax cuts and repealing anything we don't like — so naturally he's the saviour.

Popularity on the international scene is a must-have so let's not cut off our noses to spite our faces.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Worst from ABs

SOS from SS All Blacks: "We are rudderless, going around in circles and we have sprung a lot of leaks and we are in danger of sinking ."

Saturday's defeat to Ireland was probably the worst performance I have seen by the All Blacks, even worse than their World Cup semifinal loss to England in 2019. Playing with 14 men isn't an excuse. Ireland were already well on top of the All Blacks before they lost a man.

The Irish were totally on top and the score didn't reflect this.

Until the All Blacks figure out how to deal with the rush defence and formulate some decent back moves they will continue to lose to the good sides.

They also need to sort out their defence as it has more holes in it than a sieve.

Is it time for a clean out?

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Foster's results

NZR must be ruing the day they extended Ian Foster's tenure to the 2023 World Cup.

With the best pool of players in the world to choose from, the team have no answers when pressured, and still shows inconsistent form.

The influence of Joe Schmidt's coaching in the first test is now becoming obvious.

The decision to appoint Foster as head coach when he has had no success as a head coach is now coming to fruition.

Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

Razor to All Blacks

The All Blacks lost to the Irish because of poor leadership and poor on-field decisions.

The problem could have been resolved if the best coach in the world, Scott "Razor" Robertson, was promoted to head coach.

That may yet happen if he could stop behaving like a clown whenever he wins.

Ian Brady, Titirangi Beach.

Right Covid path

Glenn Forsyth states that, "The Ministry of Medication", as he calls it, "has failed in its primary function" (NZ Herald, July 8). I beg to differ.

To have relied solely on Mother Nature, healthy eating, exercise and sleep to prevent the virus from taking hold in New Zealand would have been futile.

The best defence was what we had, and what we still have: mask-wearing and vaccinations.

We will never know what would have happened if the Ministry of Health hadn't followed the line they did, and thank goodness we won't.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth

Protect bus drivers

Interesting to read of the debate around providing perspex protection screens for bus drivers after an attack in Rotorua.

I recall some years ago now when a judge was attacked in a courtroom. There were no delays when that happened with screens being provided almost immediately.

Applicable protection should be given to the bus drivers and offenders severely dealt with.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Short & sweet

On rugby

It was a great weekend for all the Northern Hemisphere teams as they all won in the Southern Hemisphere. Well done Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland as they made a clean sweep but can they all win again next Saturday? Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

A player is banished for an unavoidable collision and consequently their team is punished. The team of a player maliciously involved in an act of deliberate injurious foul play suffers no more or no less punishment. Peter Nicholson, Ruatangata.

On employers

Fran O'Sullivan (Weekend Herald, July 9) reports that 44 per cent of NZ employees think they can't find a better employer somewhere outside of NZ. While the Government kept employers safe through the pandemic, employers are making no successful effort to keep people in NZ. Mark Nixon, Remuera.

On unity

It seems time for the United States of America and the United Kingdom to consider renaming themselves. Jane Margaret Livingstone, Remuera.

On Act

Yesterday my wife and I went to our favourite cafe only to find they were not open as the staff had Covid. David Seymour claims we should move to a green light setting. I thought the Act Party supported small businesses? Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

The Premium Debate

Gregor Paul: All Blacks have lost their way

They have lost their way, and lost their magic and most certainly lost their place as the most followed or sacred sport in NZ. We are all oversaturated, they are overplayed and overpromoted and now definitely just dull. Mark C.

So much for an entertainment product — unwatchable dross. World Rugby seems intent on strangling the game with silly rules and regulations. Aaron G.

Probably one of the worst we've played for some time. If Foster was attempting new tactics and taking risks you would at least respect him for that but I saw nothing that inspired a new style of rugby heading into a World Cup. Gary F.

Just state what you mean, Gregor. Sack Fozzie and install Scott Robertson. Robin D.

If that is what Gregor means I agree with him. David S.

While I do feel some sympathy for Ian Foster, he simply does not present as a leader of men and this is reflected in his disappointing record. Also, Sam Cane is without doubt a fine player and person but he lacks the mongrel required in today's top level test rugby. Tom B.

I had and have respect for Hansen, but by 2019 the top teams knew his game and outplayed us. Unfortunately, Foster seems to have continued Hansen's game and we are always vulnerable. Paddy G.