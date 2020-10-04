There is one new confirmed case of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

There are no new community cases. It has been 11 days since the last case of community transmission in Auckland.

The new case in managed isolation arrived from Hong Kong on 1 October and returned a positive test as part of routine testing at around day 3. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

There is no one in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Our total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1,499.

Two previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, meaning the country's total number of active cases is 40.

Of these active cases, 34 are imported cases in quarantine facilities, and six are community cases.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to announce whether Auckland will move to alert level 1 at 1pm.

There were five new Covid cases yesterday, but all were in managed isolation.

Two arrived from Switzerland via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia on September 29. One was from Russia via the United Arab Emirates on September 21; another was from Ukraine on September 29; and another was from Australia on September 30.

Two of the returnees were in managed isolation in Auckland. The ministry says one has already been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility, and arrangements are in place for the second person to be transferred.

The three other returnees are in managed isolation in Rotorua and will also be transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

Sunday's results were from routine testing around day three for four people and testing around day 12 for the fifth person, the ministry says.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1498. Five previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, leaving our total number of active cases effectively unchanged from yesterday at 41.

Of these active cases, 34 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and seven are community cases.

There was no one in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand on Sunday.