The names of two doctors will be kept secret after concerns were raised about the care given to a young medical student dying of meningococcal disease.

Zachary Gravatt died on July 8, 2009, hours after heading to his GP with fevers, rigours, headaches and groin pain.

The 22-year-old was admitted to Auckland City Hospital at 1.43pm, and despite quickly deteriorating over the afternoon he was not transferred to the Department of Critical Care Medicine until 6.40pm.

He died 35 minutes later, killed by septicaemia from the C-strain meningococcal bacteria.

Advertisement

Two inquests have been held over his death at Auckland City Hospital after he was admitted on the suspicion he had swine flu.

The second inquest, held in October 2018, was ordered by the Deputy Solicitor-General Virginia Hardy after an anonymous letter which claimed to be from an Auckland District Health Board (ADHB) staffer alleged a "cover-up".

Zachary Gravatt died on July 8, 2009. Photo / Supplied

In June, the High Court heard a judicial review and the applications of two doctors associated with Gravatt's care who wished to have their identities permanently suppressed.

Their name suppression was granted by High Court Judge Paul Davison.

It's believed the naming and shaming of staff involved in care with poor outcomes could discourage staff from reporting concerns about care or "near misses" in the future.

The entire contents of the anonymous letter which blew the whistle on the "cover up" has also been suppressed.

During the second inquest, the on-call doctor's evidence was that he was stuck in traffic when attempting to return from a Ponsonby restaurant to hospital to treat Gravatt.

It was a claim a coroner later said had "no support for the proposition".

Advertisement

When Coroner Morag McDowell released her findings last April, she said the doctor's evidence about being "dead stopped" in traffic was unfounded.

The on-call doctor and a colleague from the hospital were at a Japanese restaurant in Ponsonby when he received the first call about Gravatt's worsening condition.

The inquest heard the call ended at 6.14pm, 61 minutes before Gravatt died.

The coroner also noted that a nurse had made a flippant comment about the doctor needing to finish dessert, however, "there is no evidence that this was the actual reason for any delay in his return to the hospital".

But she found that even if the doctor had returned to the hospital sooner, it would have been unlikely to have changed the outcome for Gravatt.

In his decision from earlier this month, Davison said that naming individual staff members in cases like this could undermine the hospital's goals of creating a "just culture".

Advertisement

That culture is one where it is safer for patients because it minimises the risk of similar events occurring in the future.

If the doctors were named, it was feared other health professionals would be deterred from fully and openly participating in DHB investigations in the future.