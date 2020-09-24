A Kmart store, a Taupō KFC and a McDonald's in Frankton have been linked to a Covid-infected family as the Ministry of Health reveals further locations of interest.

On Wednesday the Ministry of Health reported three new community cases and today revealed more of the family's travel around New Zealand.

The information is regularly updated on the Ministry of Health's website.

Health authorities say that anyone who was at these locations during the listed timeframe is considered a casual contact, with a low risk of exposure to the virus.

KFC in Taupō has been linked to a Covid-19 infected family.

But casual contacts should remain vigilant for the signs and symptoms of Covid-19, continue good hand hygiene habits and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 immediately if they feel unwell.

"Please note you are not required to start self-isolating unless you feel unwell or start to develop Covid-19 symptoms," the Ministry of Health states.

The Ministry's "locations of interest"

•Subway, Roberts Street, Taupō, Sunday September 20, 5–5.15pm

•KFC Taupō, Roberts Street, Taupō Sunday September 20, 5–5.15pm

•McDonald's Frankton, Frankton, Sunday September 20, 8.20–9pm

•McDonald's Tokoroa, Tokoroa, Friday September 18, 9.30–9.44pm

•Kmart St Lukes, Westfield St Lukes, Auckland, Thursday September 17, 5– 7.20pm

•Farmers St Lukes, Westfield St Lukes, Auckland, Thursday September 17, 5–7.20pm

•Mountain Warehouse, Westfield St Lukes, Auckland, Thursday September 17, 5–7.20pm

Officials say the infected family has 31 close contacts.

"The three people are part of the same family group – two had been in managed isolation in Christchurch and returned home on the chartered flight, while the third is a household contact. Two were tested because they were known flight contacts of the original case; the third was tested because they were a household contact," the ministry said today.

"The family has been self-isolating over the last four days ... the family travelled to Taupō between 18 and 20 September, where they met up with 18 others from five locations around New Zealand. Those 18 people, who travelled from Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton are all considered close contacts," the ministry said.

"In addition to those 18 people, another 13 people have been identified as close contacts. All 31 contacts have been or are in the process of being tested and all are isolating.

Public health services have been in contact with businesses where individuals may have visited while infectious."

Places and times of those visits are:

• Christchurch domestic airport, September 11, 10.30am-12.30pm.

• Hot pools at DeBretts Spa Resort, Taupō, September 18, 2.30-7pm.

• Taupō Tandem Skydiving based at Taupō Airport, September 19, 2-3.30pm.

• Just Cuts, Westfield, St Lukes, September 17, 4-5pm.

The health ministry revealed yesterday the three new cases were a family group who flew on the September 11 plane after having completed their 14-day stay.

Also on the flight was the man who tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend whose virus is thought to have had a rare three-week incubation period.

The latest cases were seated near the infected man.

There were 86 people on the charter flight. So far 63 have returned a negative test.

Since August 11, 4,014 people have been identified as close contacts of cases, of which 4,006 have been contacted and self-isolating or have completed self-isolation. The remaining eight people are still be tracked down.