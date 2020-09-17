There are seven new Covid-19 cases today - all in managed isolation.

There are no new community cases. Four people are in hospital but no-one in ICU.

The Ministry of Health say with the exception of one arrival from Uzbekistan, all new cases were detected as a result of day 3 testing and are now in quarantine.

The new cases in managed isolation are:

• a woman in her 30s who arrived from the United States on 12 September and was in managed isolation in Wellington.

• a man in his 60s who arrived from India on 12 September and was in managed isolation in Hamilton.

• a man in his 30s who arrived from India on 12 September and was in managed isolation in Hamilton.

• a woman in her 20s who arrived from India on 12 September and was in managed isolation in Hamilton.

• a man in his 40s who arrived from Indonesia on 12 September and was in managed isolation in Christchurch.

• a child aged between 1 and 4 years who arrived from India on 12 September and was in managed isolation in Hamilton.

• a woman in her 50s who arrived from Uzbekistan on 14 September. She was tested in Hamilton after appearing symptomatic.

There are 54 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facility, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

That includes 23 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.

"Since August 11, our contact tracing team has identified 4,043 close contacts of cases, of which 4,036 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and we are in the process of contacting the rest," the ministry said.

Combining today's new cases with nine additional recovered cases, New Zealand's total number of active cases is 77.

Asked about the Covid numbers today, Jacinda Ardern said it shows "we are on track - our plan is working"

Yesterday laboratories processed 8185 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 889,717, the ministry's spokesperson said.

There are now 2,228,300 users registered on NZ Covid Tracer.

A total of 62,533,146 poster scans have been recorded on the app. Users have created 2,984,321 manual diary entries in NZ Covid Tracer, the spokesperson said.

"To date, a total of 18 contact alerts have been issued through the app to let people know they may have been exposed to Covid-19 so they can take appropriate steps to protect themselves, their whânau and the community."

The ministry's spokesperson said the alert could be customised so people who have visited locations with a higher risk of exposure are advised to self-isolate and get tested, while people who visited lower-risk locations can be asked to look out for any Covid-19 symptoms.

"Our contact tracing team points to the app as a good example of blending technology with the human experience. Up to date contact information provided through the app makes the contact and interview process much quicker and easier," they said.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said it had been great to see wide uptake and use of the app over recent weeks.

"It's vital people continue to do so as we move down alert levels – it needs to be part of our daily routines," he said.

Earlier today it was confirmed that security has been bolstered at a Rotorua managed isolation hotel after a man escaped through a fenced area.

The man was missing for half an hour from the Sudima Rotorua hotel late last night.

He was reported missing at 11pm yesterday - sparking a search by NZ Defence Force staff.

Police are now investigating the incident and checking CCTV security footage to establish exactly where the man went during that time.

"However, indications are that he did not move beyond the immediate area," head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine air commodore Darryn Webb said today.

It appears the man escaped through a fenced area.

New Zealand's 25th Covid death was confirmed yesterday and there was one new case at the border - a woman in her 30s who arrived from Dubai on September 9 and is in managed isolation.

The woman is linked to three border cases announced earlier this week.

The man who died was Nigel Te Hiko, whose brother Alan also died from the virus two weeks earlier.

It is believed that Nigel, aged 54, had contracted Covid from Alan, who had worked at the Americold facility in Auckland.

Isolation escapes

July 4

Suzanne Marie Derrett, 43, allegedly scaled two fences at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland's CBD and made off on foot. She was located by authorities nearly two hours later, two blocks away on Anzac Ave.

July 7

A 32-year-old man in managed isolation at Auckland's Stamford Plaza slipped through a gap in fencing around the smoking area. He went on a 70-minute excursion, which included shopping at a central city Countdown supermarket, where he took selfies in the aisles. He returned to the hotel, and then tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.

July 9

Queenstown man Martin James McVicar, 52, broke out of the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton. McVicar allegedly cut through fence ties and walked 10 minutes to buy beer and wine. He was jailed at Spring Hill Prison and charged with failing to comply with Covid-19 public health laws. He was also charged over intentional damage to a television at the hotel.

July 24

Five people escaped from Distinction Hotel in Hamilton. A 37-year-old woman and three young people were found and detained around 8pm that night, and the fifth, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested in Auckland at 4.40am the following day.

‌