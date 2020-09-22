Gone are the days of locking the mentally ill in asylums or psychiatric hospitals and throwing away the key.

That is according to the Mental Health Foundation's advocacy alliance specialist Michael Naera on the topic of a culture shift.

He said it was hard to conceive the transition from hospitals to community care and independent living had only started to come into its own.

Mental Health Foundation's advocacy alliance specialist Michael Naera. Photo / File

There were 957 individuals cared for in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board inpatient wards at Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals in 2019/2020.

At the Lakes District Health Board, there were 338 admissions and 259 unique patients to the Whare Whakaue inpatient ward in the same time.

"Often mental health is viewed as an illness. For example, when we go to a health spa, a health shop or a fitness and health centre we immediately associate it with wellness.

"Mental health is about maintaining your mental fitness."

Naera said the stigma of talking about mental health was still prevalent in communities and while mental health was in the media more than ever, the tone came from a place of crisis, intervention and treatment.

Te Whare Maiangiangi, Tauranga Hospital's Mental Health Unit. Photo / File

He believed the shift now was to focus the conversation on hope, not gloom.

"It's time for us to view mental health in the light of hope. We call this tūramarama ki te ora (from dark to light) in Māori.

"It's time for change and we can do this."

The University of Waikato is responding to the challenge with the launch of the new Bachelor of Nursing in 2021, integrating a focus on mental health and addictions throughout the three-year degree.

The programme was developed following the Government Inquiry into Mental Health

and Addiction in 2018, entitled He Ara Oranga, which made a series of recommendations about improving mental health and addiction care in New Zealand.

Leading expert in mental health nursing Tony O'Brien. Photo / Supplied

A leading expert in mental health nursing, Tony O'Brien, is steering the degree and put simply, the programme recognises the need for a holistic view of a person when providing nursing services.

O'Brien said a one-size-fits-all model for mental health didn't work, especially for remote, rural communities, where services do not always reach those who need support the most.

Whare Whakaue mental health inpatient unit at Rotorua Hospital.Photo / File

"We'll be teaching mental health as an integral part of health and therefore as an integral part of nursing.

"We have to do something different and changing the way we teach and prepare our healthcare providers of the future is a critical step in the right direction."

Patua Te Taniwha chairwoman Mataku Ariki believed there was a massive gap in mental health and suicide services. There just was not enough for the number of people needing them, she said.

Ariki, and the other founding members all had experienced suicide bereavement and that plus the whanāu framework ensured the trust was a haven for some.

Ariki believed expressing mental ill health in a public setting was becoming easier.

"But then there is a lot of people that can't talk or don't want to talk about it.

"There is not one fix it, so we need to be able to find what works for ourselves."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

• Anxiety Helpline: 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.