Two young girls aged between 10 and 14 years old are the latest confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The cases are associated with the bereavement events sub-cluster, which is linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship group.

One of the new cases is a pupil of Sunnyvale School in West Auckland, which will open tomorrow despite the positive case.

It comes as it was revealed there were three people in hospital with Covid-19 and yesterday's total number of active virus cases was 108.

The Sunnyvale School pupil didn't go to school while infectious and Auckland Regional Public Health Service has not identified any close contacts.

The school is deemed safe to attend, however, it will be deep cleaned as a precaution, parents, caregivers, and staff were told via Facebook.

There was little social distancing and few masks worn during the Auckland protest. Photo / Peter Meecham

Cabinet will tomorrow review the Covid-19 alert level situation, with any changes to be made from Wednesday at 11.59pm.

Elsewhere, a protest of a few thousand people in downtown Auckland yesterday afternoon took aim at the Government's use of lockdown and other Covid-19 restrictions.

The protest, organised by Advance Party co-leaders Jami-Lee Ross and Billy Te Kahika, made its way down Queen St before returning to Aotea Square.

There was little social distancing and few masks worn during the event.

Thirty-three cases remain in the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship group and there are now 15 cases in the bereavement events group.

It was revealed yesterday 98 per cent of the congregation had been retested, with the ministry thanking them for their effort.

There are now 63 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facility, 47 of whom have tested positive for Covid-19.

There remain 33 cases in the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship group. Photo / Alex Burton

Since August 11, contract tracing has found 3647 close contacts of cases, of which 3640 have been contacted and are self-isolating - the rest are being contacted.

Two people are in ICU at North Shore and Waikato hospitals with Covid-19, meanwhile, the other is in isolation on a ward in Auckland City Hospital.

Former Cook Islands Prime Minister Dr Joe Williams, whose death was attributed to Covid-19 last week, is being hailed as a national hero.

The 85-year-old worked as a physician in Auckland and was continuing to help the Pacific community amid the coronavirus outbreak in the city.

At a state memorial service for Williams at the national auditorium in Rarotonga on Saturday morning, current Prime Minister Henry Puna paid tribute.

"Papa Joe had a remarkable career of many highlights, but it was the essence of a man who cared and wanted to serve people that puts him in the good company of our national heroes," he said.

Former Cook Islands Prime Minister Dr Joe Williams died last week. Photo / Supplied

"It was this essence of caring that was to ultimately cost him his life.

"How proud we all are to have had him among us as a Cook Islander, to have had him as a doctor, to lead us as a politician, and to serve our community as a mentor of knowledge and ideas."

Along with yesterday's two new cases and eight additional recovered cases, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is 108.

The majority of active cases are from the community, a total of 70, and there are 38 imported cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, which are reported to the World Health Organisation, is 1444.

A total of 8838 tests were processed at laboratories on Friday, which brings the total number of tests completed to 857,258.