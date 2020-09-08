The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be able to dictate who moderates any discussion with them according to a leaked document outlining the conditions for booking the couple as "virtual" speakers.

Event organisers will also be required to specify in advance the exact fee being offered and give full details of any sponsors, including "what they are receiving in return for their sponsorship" before even issuing an invitation to Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39.

The four-page Virtual Event Request Form issued by The Harry Walker Agency (HWA), seen by the Telegraph, shows the lengths bookers will have to go to to secure an online audience with the royals.

One of the conditions specified in the form is that it is up to the speakers to decide who introduces them and moderates any discussion with them.

"The choice of Introducer and Moderator will be at the final discretion of the Speaker," it reads. "The Fee will need to be paid directly from the contracting organization's account," it adds.

Their requests

Fee must be requested in advance

Fee must be paid directly from organiser's account

Details of all sponsors must be listed

The event must have a "connectivity contingency plan"

Full audience list must be provided

Speakers' attire must be clearly specified

In June, it was reported that the Sussexes had signed up with the New York-based agency, which represents A-listers including Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey.

It has been suggested they could charge US$1 million per speech with the agency, which describes itself as "the world's leading speakers' bureau".

The couple last week signed a rumoured US$150 million deal to produce programmes for Netflix after stepping down as senior royals in March to seek "financial independence". They have agreed that they will not engage in any commercial activities that could cause the Queen embarrassment.

As well as requesting all the basic details for the booking, the HWA form demands advance knowledge of all sponsors associated with the event, including "corporations, individuals, members of the organization and government entities or organizations".

Stressing that details must be given of sponsors even if they are not directly involved with the speaker's presentation, the form asks: "If you were to lose one or more of the above sponsors, would your organization still be able to move forward with this event?"

In order to spare Harry and Meghan's blushes in the event of a technological failure, the form demands to know what "connection format" will be used for the event (ie. satellite, video conference, or other), how the speaker will access the platform and what the booker's "contingency plan" is in the event of "connectivity issues".

The form asks: "What will the audience see on screen? Will you incorporate any branding? What will the Speaker see on screen immediately prior to and during their presentation?"

Bookers are also asked to specify whether "any live or pre-recorded program elements will run concurrently with the Speaker's presentation" and to list the names of any additional speakers who have been invited.

The anticipated number of attendees also needs to be specified in advance along with a description of "who they are".

"Is the event accessible to the public or is access restricted?" the form asks. "How will access to your event be determined and monitored? (ie registration and unique log in). Will there be a cost associated with participation either through ticket sales or registration fees?"

The form also asks if the event will be publicly advertised, and where - and requests details of any past speakers who have participated.

It also demands advance details of whether the speaker's attire will need to be "business or casual".

In February, Harry and Meghan attended a JP Morgan event in Miami where the Duke is thought to have been paid a six-figure sum after giving a speech about being in therapy for seven years following the death of his mother.