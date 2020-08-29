The Government has released an "important message" online that all South and West Aucklanders should have a Covid-19 test regardless of whether they have symptoms.

On the Government's Unite Against Covid-19 Facebook page, a post was made around 5pm on Saturday, calling for all South and West Aucklanders to get tested.

"If you're in South or West Auckland, or if you have a greater risk of poor health outcomes if you were to get COVID-19, even if you don't have symptoms, please have a test," it said in the post.

For people outside South and West Auckland, it was still recommended that they only get tested if they "develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19".

The combined populations of West and South Auckland is 500,000 people and the latest advice for those regions has led to some perplexion.

"I'm so confused?!" said one commenter. "Why would someone get a test if they have no symptoms!? Two weeks ago we were all told to not get a test if you do not have symptoms! Honestly this is an absolute joke."

Another replied: "It gets updated according to new tests and data given to the Ministry of Health on a regular basis. Having a test is just to keep this virus at bay and put a lid on it and keep it under control. People could have it and show no symptoms due to having a strong immune system."

"Widespread testing remains a critical part of eliminating COVID-19 in our communities," said an administrator on the Unite Against Covid-19 website.

The post linked to lists of testing stations for Auckland and the rest of New Zealand.

The message on the Government Facebook page came as the Auckland region gets set to come out of level-3 lockdown at 11.59pm tonight.



There were 13 cases of Covid-19 announced on Saturday - 11 in the community.

Ten are clearly epidemiologically linked to the Auckland cluster, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.

It means there are now 133 cases linked to Auckland cluster and 18 to Mt Roskill "mini-cluster". New Zealand's previous biggest cluster, a Bluff wedding, stood at 98.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson made a extra push on Friday to get as many people as possible getting a test if they had any cold or flu like symptoms.

"Or if you are in any way connected to the Mount Roskill Evangelical Church or Mount Albert Grammar School we need you to get tested today or this weekend," Robertson said.

On Friday, laboratories processed 9991 tests as the Government works to test 70,000 people over a week at a rate of 10,000 a day.

The full, up-to-date list of testing sites in Auckland is at www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

If you have any Covid-19 symptoms you can call Healthline (0800 358 5453) to discuss the steps to getting tested.