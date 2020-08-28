Being on your feet all day long testing people for Covid-19 cannot be easy — but the crew at the Māngere Community Testing Centre manage to make it look like joyous work.

Footage posted on social media shows the testing staff taking a break from swabbing potential coronavirus cases to break into a perfectly choreographed dance, all while donning their masks and gloves and keeping a safe distance.

The video, posted by Mama's House on Facebook, has had more than 50,000 views since it was first published on Tuesday.

It's also been posted to Twitter, where users have applauded the team for performing an important job with such long days, keeping the community safe and finding time to work on team spirit and morale.

According to Mama's House on Facebook, the dance was choreographed by AH+ Nursing Advisor and Community Testing Centre Clinical Lead Joe Glassie-Rasmussen.

The music is a track by Master KG titled "Jerusalema".

Photo / Mama's House

"Wow this video gives all Essential workers like yourself and others the true meaning of life and it's worth. Well done kai mahi ringawera, one person commented on Facebook.

"You are all amazing, resilient essential workers holding up in the frontline. Nice how you display to 'Shake it off'," another Facebook user said.

On Twitter, people also applauded the team's hard work and morale.

There are 12 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, five of those in the community.

The other seven new cases are in managed isolation. All the seven imported cases arrived on the same day. They are heading to the Jet Park quarantine facility in Auckland.