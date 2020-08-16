By RNZ

The Waitematā, Auckland, and Counties Manukau district health boards have activated their Covid-19 resurgence plans, and are postponing outpatient appointments and elective surgeries.

Some planned care will be done by phone or online instead, and urgent or emergency care will still be provided as normal.

The Northern region's lead health co-ordinator for the response, Fepulea'i Margie Apa, said postponing care could be worrying for people, and it was not a decision the health boards took lightly.

"We have looked closely at the risks associated with this new community cluster and have activated our resurgence plans," she said.

"Protecting our patients, whānau and staff from Covid-19 and ensuring we have sufficient capacity to care for anyone with the virus who needs hospital level care must be our priority at this time."

Some appointments in the community, at hospital outpatient clinics, and elective surgeries will be postponed.

The measures will be reviewed on Friday.