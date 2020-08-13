A doctor has been stood down from duties after coming into contact with a patient who later tested positive for Covid-19, the Herald understands.

It's understood the junior doctor was stood down today after a patient at the Manukau SuperClinic in South Auckland was confirmed with the virus.

The Herald has been told the Covid-19 positive case is linked to the outbreak confirmed in members of a Papatoetoe family earlier this week that by yesterday had developed into a cluster of 17.

Other staff are also understood to have been stood down at the clinic, which provides specialist outpatient appointments and day procedures.

It comes as one more case has been confirmed in Tokoroa in the South Waikato, along with one probable case and five others tested in the town.

The single case has been confirmed by South Waikato mayor Jenny Shattock in a post on Facebook, with RNZ reporting the one probable case and further tests.

Also in the Waikato, the Kingswood Rest Home in Morrinsville, where a visitor who developed symptoms and was confirmed with Covid-19 after being at the home on the weekend, is reporting no cases of the virus following test results.

Yesterday the director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said a person who tested positive for Covid-19 visited an aged-care facility before developing symptoms the next day.

A member of the public told Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan it was the Kingswood Rest Home in Morrinsville on Thursday night.

Director Tammy Pienaar told Stuff everyone the Covid-19 confirmed case came into contact with while there had since returned negative tests.

The man had visited his father on Saturday, before getting told on Monday he was a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case, Stuff reported.

Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Turner said since Wednesday he'd had 12 business owners contact him regarding their fear of the financial implications of returning to lockdown.

Turner claimed some business owners said they would defy the restrictions if Waikato's alert level climbed.

Meanwhile up to 300 people who attended a Māngere East church on Sunday have been urged to get tested for Covid-19 as soon as possible after a family at the congregation tested positive.

Everyone who was at the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa Māngere East Puaseisei on Sunday and anyone who has been in contact with those who were there are being told to get a test as a precaution.

It followed confirmation late last night by health officials that a preschooler had tested positive for the virus.

The youngster is a pupil at the Taeaofou i Puaseisei Preschool on Winthrop Way, in Māngere East, opposite the church. Many of the church's youngest members attend the preschool also.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Bloomfield are expected to update the public at 1pm today on the outbreak and any new cases.

They are also due to provide details in an announcement at 5.30pm about whether the level 3 lockdown will continue in Auckland and if restrictions will be ramped up in other parts of the country.