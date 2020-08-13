By RNZ

Aucklanders are not optimistic that the region will come out of alert level 3 lockdown tonight.

The return to alert level 3 has put them back in their bubbles, and they will find out if the lockdown is extended at 5.30pm today.

With schools closed to all but the children of essential workers, Hannah Tunnicliffe is home with her three daughters - and the lesson plan is out the window.

"We are totally freewheeling it at the moment, I'm not even going to attempt home schooling until we've got a better idea of how long we're going to be in this level for.

"They can do what they like basically."

If the lockdown was extended her family would weather it fine, but she was concerned for the older generation, she said.

"I've spoken to quite a few friends who's parents have said 'I don't think I can go through that again'.

"So I think a lot of us are really worried about our parents - especially mental health, and physical health as well."

Avondale union organiser Fala Haulangi said if the lockdown continued it would be those on low incomes who would be the hardest hit.

"I'm really worried and concerned about families [losing their] jobs not having enough ... food and things to put on the table."

Rhonda Kite of Sandringham said she was worried that with most of the country at alert level 2, the different levels would divide the team of five million.

"When we were all at level 4, all at level 3, all at level two 2 there was no distinction - we did our job, we did what we had to do.

"Now we're split."

Tunnicliffe, Kite, and Haulangi all agreed the lockdown was likely to be extended past midnight tonight when it is currently slated to end.

Fraser Hanson - who runs a compostable packaging company - said right now businesses were stuck in limbo.

It was not knowing that created the fear and anxiety and it would be a relief to learn what was next, he said.