An unlicensed driver has fled one of the police checkpoints ringing Auckland, with officers deciding not to give chase due to concerns over safety.

The motorist was known to be a disqualified driver and police will now make inquiries with the registered owner of the vehicle, police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a Waikato police officer has now gone into self isolation after they earlier pulled over a member of the South Auckland family who tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

The officer made the routine traffic stop at Karāpiro - between Hamilton and Rotorua where the family had been visiting - about 10am on August 11.

"The officer is self-isolating for 14 days as a precaution and will be tested throughout that time," a police spokeswoman said.

Police did not give an update on how many cars were turned around at Auckland checkpoints or how many people were fined or warned for breaching alert level 3 restrictions.

They said tens of thousands of cars had been stopped by police and NZ Defence Force personnel at nine checkpoints across the Auckland region.

As at 7am today, the official count was 17,000 vehicles stopped at checkpoints, with 312 vehicles turned around.

Those that were turned around were largely co-operative, police said.

They said their focus had been on engagement, encouragement and education.

Congestion had eased at the checkpoints today due to a reduction in traffic and the introduction of a dedicated freight lane at the southern Bombay checkpoint.

"While congestion had eased, anyone travelling during peak times should add some time to their journey as a precaution," police said.

Today there was one change to the checkpoints, with the checkpoint at River Rd/Lapwood Rd south of Pukekohe moved to Tuakau Rd/Buckland Rd.

Police and NZ Defence Force soldiers talk with motorists at an Auckland checkpoint on State Highway 1. Photo / Dean Purcell

Some Auckland checkpoints were also being supported by Māori Wardens.

Where iwi have expressed an interest, police were facilitating observation visits to checkpoint sites and providing briefings on how these were managed, police said.

"There is no legal authority currently, for police or others to establish Covid-19 related checkpoints under alert level 2," police said.

Roads also continued to be busy around Auckland's Covid-19 testing stations, but overall it appeared residents were heeding advice to stay home and minimise travel.

As at 7am today, Tāmaki Makaurau police officers also made 852 patrols, "reassurance checks" and other activities at essential facilities, such as supermarkets, pharmacies and Covid-19 testing sites.