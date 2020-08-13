Auckland health authorities are opening another Covid-19 testing site as demand surges in the city.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC), made up of the Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitematā and Auckland DHBs) said testing numbers on Wednesday ballooned to their highest yet.

More than 7,800 Aucklanders were swabbed today, with 3,546 of those at community testing centres (CTCs), and a similar amount collectively taken by general practices, urgent-care clinics and mobile testing units.

"As at 2pm, the 15 CTCs in Auckland had swabbed 2,921 people. In addition, general practices and urgent care clinics also report a busy morning," a NRHCC statement read.

"Auckland health authorities continue to monitor the demand for testing closely and are working to address issues as quickly as possible."

A pop-up Covid-19 testing centre at the Queenstown Medical Centre is set to swab arrivals from Auckland. Video / Hugh Collins / ODT

A further nine new pop-up CTCs were opened across Tāmaki Makaurau in the past day in an effort to relieve pressure on the struggling sites.

From 8am Friday morning another the testing site currently at Eden Terrace will move to Eden Park, in the stadium's Bus Hub on the corner of Sandringham Rd and Reimers Ave.

This will provide a better flow and a safer environment for pedestrians seeking testing than the current Eden Terrace site, authorities say.

"With good access to public transport, the Eden Park pop-up CTC will also be well set up for pedestrian 'walk-ups' to obtain a test."

The three Auckland DHBs were aware of the long waits for testing and thanked the public for their patience.

"We know people are experiencing long waits and we continue to work on ways to increase testing capacity in our region.

"If you have any cold or flu-like symptoms call your doctor to find out where you should have a free test."

Only people that have symptoms of the virus are encouraged to receive a test.

"Testing is carried out at general practices, urgent-care clinics and community testing centres. You can also seek medical advice on Covid-19 from Healthline on 0800 358 5453."

People with symptoms of Covid-19 are encouraged to call their local doctor to arrange a test if they can, instead of visiting a CTC.

"People who need to visit a CTC can help speed up the paperwork that is part of the process by bringing ID (one for every person who is being tested) and having their NHI number (if they know it) ready to give to our staff.

"We also want to thank the residents and local businesses in the neighbourhoods where our CTCs are located for their patience and support.

"Traffic management plans are in place for each CTC and are monitored and updated, but we know the unprecedented demand for testing can impact local communities."

Where to get tested:

Community Testing Centres

• Coast to Coast Wellsford Medical Centre

• Coast to Coast Warkworth

• Eventfinda Stadium Carpark

• Northcote Community Testing Centre

• Eden Park Testing Centre

• White Cross St Lukes Accident and Medical

• Whanau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson

• Health New Lynn

• Henderson Specialty Centre

• Botany Road Community Testing Centre

• Local Doctors Airport Oaks

• The Whānau Ora Community Clinic

• Ōtara Community Testing Centre

• Takanini Urgent Care

• Waiheke Medical Care

Urgent Care Clinics

• Shorecare Smales Farm

• Shorecare Northcross

• White Cross Henderson

• White Cross New Lynn

• East Tamaki Healthcare (ETHC) - Glen Innes

• White Cross Urgent Care & GP - Ascot 24/7

• White Cross Urgent Care & GP - Lunn Ave

• White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - Otahuhu

• Mt Roskill Medical & Surgical Centre

• White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - St Lukes

• White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - Ponsonby

• East Care

• Local Doctors Dawson

• East Tamaki Healthcare Mangere Town Centre

• Local Doctors Weymouth

• Local Doctors Ōtara

• Takanini Urgent Care

• Counties Urgent Care (Papakura)

• Urgent Care Franklin