New Zealanders will find out later this afternoon whether restrictions on their freedoms will be eased, extended or tightened as the South Auckland cluster grows to 17 confirmed cases, and one probable.

Cabinet will be meeting at roughly 3pm this afternoon to review the last pieces of information it needs before making a decision.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce what the Government has decided at 5.30pm. This comes as the size of the new Auckland cluster yesterday grew by 13 and cases spread to the North Shore.

A student at Glamorgan School in Torbay has tested positive, Auckland Regional Public Health said in a letter that went out to parents last night.

Advertisement

The child was last at school on Tuesday but is self-isolating with their family.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ has 17 cases of community transmission - here's what we know about them

• Covid 19 coronavirus lockdown: NZ to learn fate at 5.30pm tomorrow

• Covid 19 coronavirus lockdown: Jacinda Ardern, Ashley Bloomfield and Cabinet to decide full lockdown or freedom in Auckland, New Zealand

• Covid 19 coronavirus: 11 confirmed cases now linked to Americold's Mt Wellington coolstore

ARPHS was working with the school to identify close contacts, including any classmates and staff.

Parents were being asked to keep all children at home in isolation until they receive notification from ARPHS about what to do next.

• LISTEN LIVE ON NEWSTALK ZB:

7.10am Health Minister Chris Hipkins, 7.35am Auckland University's Des Gorman, 7.50am Chris Powell, owner of Rotorua's Fat Dog Cafe, 8.35am Australian correspondent Murray Olds



The Warehouse Group staff were also told someone who tested positive had visited the Albany and Wairau Park stores over the weekened. The click and collect sites were closed yesterday and staff were asked to stay home by management.

A student at Auckland's Manukau Institute of Technology also tested positive, it was confirmed last night, as were students at the Southern Cross Campus school and Taeaofou I Puaseisei Preschool in Mangere East.

It is unclear if the cases are among the 17 cases of community transmission already confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

The source of the outbreak is still not known but Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters claimed last night there had been a quarantine breach.

Advertisement

He told Australia's ABC 24 News he was given the information by a New Zealand journalist, who he said was "usually very reliable".

Winston Peters has claimed the new Covid-19 cluster is linked to a breach in New Zealand's quarantine system. Video / ABC News

All the new cases are linked to the original four community transmission cases, announced on Tuesday night.

As was the case before announcing the country was coming out of alert levels 4 and 3, Ardern said the Government needs the latest information before making a decision.

She said Cabinet would need to have a better idea on, for example, whether or not there are any cases which are not linked to the Auckland cluster.

Top ministers will today receive a "significantly larger" range of tests from across the community, which will help with the final decision.

As well as this, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield will give advice to Cabinet before a decision is made.

Advertisement

He will be briefing media on any new cases at 1pm today.

Ardern yesterday stressed what she called the "seriousness of the situation".

"As we all learnt from our first experience with Covid, once you identify a cluster, it grows before it slows. We should expect that ... here." In other words: "Things will get worse before they get better," she said.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during the Covid-19 response update with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In an attempt to limit any more transmission, Bloomfield yesterday ordered that from now, all cases of Covid-19 are to be managed in a quarantine facility.

When there was last community transmission in New Zealand, those infected self-isolated at home.

"[This] shows how serious we are about limiting any risk of ongoing transmission," Bloomfield said.

Advertisement

Ardern had a similar sentiment. "While it is serious, it is being dealt with in an urgent but calm and methodical way."

The new facilities have been set up specifically to handle the new cluster and have "excellent processes and resources", Bloomfield said.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said yesterday's test results didn't reveal any cases that were not connected to the cluster, nor any cases outside of Auckland.

"This is good news so far."

Baker said that the Government was broadly doing everything it should be doing to avoid the situation in Melbourne.

"They're [the Government] responding very vigorously, without delay and in a decisive way."

Advertisement

As ministers today decide whether to extend Auckland's lockdown, the Government has deployed more police to the front line to manage the Covid response.

Covid-19 testing levels continue to increase — at 1pm yesterday the Ministry of Health said there had been just over 6000 on Wednesday.

More up-to-date data from Northern Regional Health Co-ordination Centre revealed last night there had been 7800 in Auckland alone.

The centre is rolling out more testing stations across the city, including one at Eden Park.

- With additional reporting from Derek Cheng