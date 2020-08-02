People in Queenstown are being asked to come forward and have a Covid-19 test even if they haven't experienced any symptoms.

That plea comes after a person who had been in Queenstown, South Auckland and Christchurch travelled to South Korea where they tested positive for Covid-19.

That person was in South Auckland from June 20 to July 20, Queenstown from July 1 to 4 and in and around Christchurch Airport on July 20 and 21.

While there has not been any evidence of community transmission relating to this person the Ministry of Health is continuing to test widely in these areas.

Around 200 in Auckland have been tested new model community centres in Northcote, Henderson, Grafton and Wiri.

"All tested so far have returned negative results. These centres remain open until 3pm this afternoon and continue to have plenty of capacity."

Canterbury DHB has continued to contact and offer testing to all identified contacts and people in Canterbury who were in the Queenstown region at the same time as the person who has since tested positive in South Korea.

"Testing is available through GPs or from one of three Urgent Care Centres in Christchurch: Riccarton Clinic, 24Hour Surgery or Moorhouse Medical."