Kiwis have chosen some weird and wonderful ways to raise money for charity, but few ideas have been as hair-raising as Jake Komen's.

Komen yesterday took a plane ride to 13,000-feet above north Auckland before leaping out and proceeding to get a haircut.

Shaving his dreadlocks off mid-skydive with the NZ Skydiving School didn't just improve Komen's aerodynamics, it also raised money for cancer support group CanTeen - a cause close to his heart.

Komen's brother Josh Komen was earlier one of New Zealand's best 800m runners and on track to compete at the Commonwealth Games before being diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 23 in 2011.

Josh survived two battles with the cancer and - despite now living life managing a new illness - has gone on to hike to Mt Everest Base Camp and also make his own skydiving leaps.

Another friend of Komen's called Mike Gunter was also diagnosed with cancer aged 21.

In both cases, CanTeen supported the young men and their families.

"They were there to support my brother through his journey because he was very stressed at one point and they helped him find a counsellor," Komen said.

"They also helped Mikey and even me with a lot of support, so I thought it was time to give back to them."

Luckily for Komen, the shave was completed without a nick to his scalp or hair put out of place, as his moptop was shed in just 45 seconds and cast to the wind.

The stunt had raised $2200 as of last night.

• To donate to the CanTeen fundraiser, visit Komen's Givealittle page here.